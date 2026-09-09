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Did Nurses on the Lindsay Clancy Jury Not Follow Instructions?

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 09, 2026 12:45 PM
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Did Nurses on the Lindsay Clancy Jury Not Follow Instructions?
Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool

We heard from some of the Lindsay Clancy jurors yesterday, and they pretty much lived up to every single prediction made about them: woke white women who "sympathized" with the woman who killed her three children. One of the jurors even slammed the lone holdout, who wanted to convict Clancy for her crimes. In the most insane statement we've ever heard, this female juror said, "He had the hardest time getting over the fact that Lindsay viciously killed her three children."

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For a moment, that quote seemed to absurd to be real, but it is. The rest of the jury seemed perfectly fine with the idea that Clancy viciously killed her three children, apparently.

But there was something else in the interview that stood out, namely that the women on the jury who also worked as nurses used their experience, outside of the evidence presented, to try and coerce the holdout juror.

 "Very arrogant. He really did not take anything that anybody said. The nurses: he tried to ask a question about the medications, and we went back to the report from South Shore Hospital. We had the toxicology report, we could see exactly the amounts. The nurses in the room spoke to that and talked to that," this juror said.

"And they spoke to that, that specific thing that was a question that he had. And he just completely disregarded the information that they gave him," she added.

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As he should.

Juries are not allowed to bring in anything, but must consider only the evidence presented during the trial.

This is a travesty.

It's appalling how these women wanted to find Clancy not guilty by reason of insanity and attacked the one person who wanted justice for the Clancy children.

It's highly improper.

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The irony is so thick you can cut it with a knife.

Some of the other jurors were teachers. Imagine having someone okay with child murder teaching your kid at school. Worse, imagine having one of these jurors as your nurse.

We're still waiting to see what the prosecution is going to do. Will they refile the charges?

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CRIME | LINDSAY CLANCY | MASSACHUSETTS | MENTAL HEALTH
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