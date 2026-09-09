Did Nurses on the Lindsay Clancy Jury Not Follow Instructions?

We heard from some of the Lindsay Clancy jurors yesterday, and they pretty much lived up to every single prediction made about them: woke white women who "sympathized" with the woman who killed her three children. One of the jurors even slammed the lone holdout, who wanted to convict Clancy for her crimes. In the most insane statement we've ever heard, this female juror said, "He had the hardest time getting over the fact that Lindsay viciously killed her three children."

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For a moment, that quote seemed to absurd to be real, but it is. The rest of the jury seemed perfectly fine with the idea that Clancy viciously killed her three children, apparently.

But there was something else in the interview that stood out, namely that the women on the jury who also worked as nurses used their experience, outside of the evidence presented, to try and coerce the holdout juror.

Omg. Lindsay Clancy juror spills that female nurses on the jury used their titles & experience, outside of the material evidence presented, to try and coerce the holdout into a not guilty verdict by reason of insanity.



What a sham. That man is a hero. pic.twitter.com/6Y40tmXmTO — johnny maga (@johnnymaga) September 8, 2026

"Very arrogant. He really did not take anything that anybody said. The nurses: he tried to ask a question about the medications, and we went back to the report from South Shore Hospital. We had the toxicology report, we could see exactly the amounts. The nurses in the room spoke to that and talked to that," this juror said.

"And they spoke to that, that specific thing that was a question that he had. And he just completely disregarded the information that they gave him," she added.

As he should.

Juries are not allowed to bring in anything, but must consider only the evidence presented during the trial.

This is a travesty.

She is exactly what I imagined… another entitled, angry, white liberal woman who believes she is smarter than everyone else



Liberal white women are the scourge of our society



“Vanity working on a weak mind produces every sort of mischief” -Jane Austen — Cheryl Ultra MAGA 🧡🇺🇸 (@cheryleliz) September 8, 2026

It's appalling how these women wanted to find Clancy not guilty by reason of insanity and attacked the one person who wanted justice for the Clancy children.

It would have been improper if it turns out nurses on the Lindsay Clancy jury went beyond the trial evidence in explaining the toxicology reports to other jurors. https://t.co/yPZMAZ9AJP — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) September 9, 2026

It's highly improper.

So let’s break this down. These insufferable idiots sent a note to the judge complaining that the holdout juror wasn’t following instructions (ie he wouldn’t agree with them), while they ignored expert witness testimony and instead acted as expert witnesses themselves during… https://t.co/X1rRlkYANe — Wendy Peffercorn (@SandLot84) September 9, 2026

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The irony is so thick you can cut it with a knife.

This explains so much.



Also, with a jury pool like Massachusetts they are never getting a conviction. These people are freaking nuts. https://t.co/zQDHt3tKXV — Finance Reb 🦈 (@OleMissRebel90) September 9, 2026

Some of the other jurors were teachers. Imagine having someone okay with child murder teaching your kid at school. Worse, imagine having one of these jurors as your nurse.

We're still waiting to see what the prosecution is going to do. Will they refile the charges?

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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