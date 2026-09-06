Eleven Angry Idiots (and One Hero)

It’s only fitting that Gloria Steinem died the same week the personification of her existence faced a hung jury. “You’ve come a long way, baby!” Women have gone from demanding abortion to performing extremely late-term abortions at home, and they’re celebrated for it. It’s like the baby murder Olympics.

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Steinem died exactly as she wanted – alone, surrounded by people unrelated to her having cheerfully bragged of her abortion(s) and soon to be forgotten, as any leftist woman under 40 likely thinks he’s some kind of Zionist monster, based on her name. She outlived her rich husband of three years (marriage is a prison, unless it comes with golden bars!) by 23 years.

She will quickly be forgotten, but her impact lives on in people like Lindsay Clancy and the sickening cultural rot in her wake.

Clancy managed to murder her three children, calmly and with ease, but somehow just couldn’t finish herself off after cutting her wrists and throat, jumping out a window. She couldn’t have cut that deep, or else she would be dead. So-called “crazy” has its limits, apparently. All the Googling beforehand didn’t include how to do those cuts properly, as she was very thorough with her children.

But her lawyers insist she was crazy at the time – in the midst of what may well be the shortest attack of “post-partum psychosis” the world has ever seen. It lasted just long enough to hear a voice telling her to murder, then acting upon it. That must be the envy of every schizophrenic on the globe.

It’s weird how she would hear a “male voice” once and unquestioningly obey it. I bet she wasn’t that malleable of a wife.

That a piece of garbage human being would do something evil is a common story throughout history; that so many seemingly “normal” people would suddenly rush to the side of someone who’d killed their kids exposes just how far beyond redeemable many people are.

Were there always people who cheered monsters? Sure, Charlie Manson had fans his whole life. But someone so obviously defective hasn’t really attracted more average-seeming fans.

Maybe a large percentage of women have had thoughts of killing their kids, but I doubt it. And I doubt there is a bloodlust for children in so many women that no one noticed before.

I think it is likely that these women like the idea of not being responsible for things they do. Many of them are young, without kids, and many more are clearly horribly ugly people, inside and out, with little chance of ever becoming pregnant. Yet, they still want the preemptive absolution – the permission – to do anything they feel at any given moment.

Nothing is as popular today as victimhood. It was once something a worthwhile culture shunned; shook off. Now, it’s an aspiration.

Those women might not want to kill their own kids one day, but they do want the choice. They want the implications of irresponsible postpartum psychosis offers. If you can kill your own kids because of it, where does that end? If the “partum” part was 8 months earlier, how long does the absolution last? Can you kill a neighbor a couple of years later and claim post-partum psychosis? Can you rob a couple of banks and say post-partum psychosis made you do it?

Realistically, there would be no end to what could be claimed and how long the ability to claim it would last, as the entirety of post-partum psychosis is internalized in the “sufferer.” You can’t disprove what someone says they heard in their own head.

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Thankfully, at least not yet, we don’t have to think about that. While the jury, reportedly, had 11 members ready to believe Clancy’s story, one brave man refused to conform. This man – one of the three men on the jury with nine women – wasn’t going along with “the sads” justifying the killing; a voice, heard only once, leading to slowly strangling the life out of babies.

That man is a hero. And while the rot this trial exposed will continue to exist, it did not win this week because of him. The rot will be back to fight next week, as it always is, but this country still produces people who will stand up for the right thing in the face of enormous pressure and, because of that, we sane, normal people still have hope. Thank God for that.

Derek Hunter is the host of the Derek Hunter Show on WMAL in Washington, D.C., and has a free daily podcast (subscribe!) and author of the book, Outrage, INC., which exposes how liberals use fear and hatred to manipulate the masses, and host of the weekly “Week in F*cking Review” podcast where the news is spoken about the way it deserves to be. Follow him on X at @DerekAHunter.

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