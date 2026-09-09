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This Clip Perfectly Captures the Insanity of the Lindsay Clancy Jury

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Sep 09, 2026 6:50 AM
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This Clip Perfectly Captures the Insanity of the Lindsay Clancy Jury
Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool

We knew the deliberations were probably a circus. Now we have multiple jurors sounding off on what happened in the room, with the female jurors especially ripping into the male juror they claim ignored the evidence. It’s a two-ton tale of bulls**t, which was capped off by one saying that this person — wait for it—“had the hardest time getting off the fact that Lindsay viciously killed her children.”

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Oh gee, you mean the reason why y’all are in the room, plus the admission by the Clancy defense team that she did kill her kids. 

Lindsay Clancy is on trial for three counts of murder, strangling her kids with exercise bands in January 2023. She then slashed her wrists and jumped out of a window, sustaining injuries that have left her paralyzed. She’s been in a mental institution ever since.

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This lone juror is a patriot. Lines must be drawn, and child murder is one of them. There is no rationalization here. Lock her up, but dear god, what a bunch of dingbats, and some of them worked in the healthcare industry. They called Clancy's defense attorney, Kevin Reddington, “entertaining” and “compassionate.” 

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News Topics CRIME | JUDGES | LINDSAY CLANCY | MENTAL HEALTH
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