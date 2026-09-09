This Clip Perfectly Captures the Insanity of the Lindsay Clancy Jury

We knew the deliberations were probably a circus. Now we have multiple jurors sounding off on what happened in the room, with the female jurors especially ripping into the male juror they claim ignored the evidence. It’s a two-ton tale of bulls**t, which was capped off by one saying that this person — wait for it—“had the hardest time getting off the fact that Lindsay viciously killed her children.”

Advertisement

Female juror in the Lindsay Clancy trial BLASTS the lone male holdout that led to a mistrial:



“He had the hardest time getting over the fact that Lindsay viciously killed her children.” pic.twitter.com/rHswqTuMNU — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 9, 2026

This just aired on CBS Boston:



A female 4th juror comes forward and says the other jurors were pushing to acquit on *DAY 1*



She changed from guilty to not guilty pic.twitter.com/SUVAAVUdsE — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 9, 2026

Lindsay Clancy jurors giggle over how “entertaining” & “compassionate” Kevin Reddington was.



“Just his whole demeanor was funny…”



Totally insane. There was zero chance of a guilty verdict because the female jurors were in love with Clancy’s attorney. pic.twitter.com/zwpyAKgHYw — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 8, 2026

Omg. Lindsay Clancy juror spills that female nurses on the jury used their titles & experience, outside of the material evidence presented, to try and coerce the holdout into a not guilty verdict by reason of insanity.



What a sham. That man is a hero. pic.twitter.com/6Y40tmXmTO — johnny maga (@johnnymaga) September 8, 2026

"According to one frustrated juror, quote, 'he had the hardest time getting over the fact that Lindsay viciously killed her children.'" https://t.co/WfUlUTsiXx pic.twitter.com/lzq5zqxSqF — Breaking Point USA (@nixonist) September 8, 2026

Female juror in the Lindsay Clancy trial BLASTS the lone male holdout that led to a mistrial:



“He had the hardest time getting over the fact that Lindsay viciously killed her children.” pic.twitter.com/rHswqTuMNU — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 9, 2026

This just aired on CBS Boston:



A female 4th juror comes forward and says the other jurors were pushing to acquit on *DAY 1*



She changed from guilty to not guilty pic.twitter.com/SUVAAVUdsE — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 9, 2026

Lindsay Clancy jurors giggle over how “entertaining” & “compassionate” Kevin Reddington was.



“Just his whole demeanor was funny…”



Totally insane. There was zero chance of a guilty verdict because the female jurors were in love with Clancy’s attorney. pic.twitter.com/zwpyAKgHYw — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 8, 2026

Omg. Lindsay Clancy juror spills that female nurses on the jury used their titles & experience, outside of the material evidence presented, to try and coerce the holdout into a not guilty verdict by reason of insanity.



What a sham. That man is a hero. pic.twitter.com/6Y40tmXmTO — johnny maga (@johnnymaga) September 8, 2026

"According to one frustrated juror, quote, 'he had the hardest time getting over the fact that Lindsay viciously killed her children.'" https://t.co/WfUlUTsiXx pic.twitter.com/lzq5zqxSqF — Breaking Point USA (@nixonist) September 8, 2026

Oh gee, you mean the reason why y’all are in the room, plus the admission by the Clancy defense team that she did kill her kids.

Lindsay Clancy is on trial for three counts of murder, strangling her kids with exercise bands in January 2023. She then slashed her wrists and jumped out of a window, sustaining injuries that have left her paralyzed. She’s been in a mental institution ever since.

Advertisement

This lone juror is a patriot. Lines must be drawn, and child murder is one of them. There is no rationalization here. Lock her up, but dear god, what a bunch of dingbats, and some of them worked in the healthcare industry. They called Clancy's defense attorney, Kevin Reddington, “entertaining” and “compassionate.”

The Lindsay Clancy jury was packed with teachers and nurses who thought the hero holdout was "very arrogant" and "completely disregarded" their expertise.



"He had the hardest time getting off the fact that Lindsay viscously killed her children." pic.twitter.com/dLfbPnpk3f — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) September 8, 2026

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.