BBC: Unpainted Fingernails Are White Supremacy

File this under ‘you cannot make this up.’ If it’s trolling, it’s very good, but I don't think it is. I thought I was reading the Babylon Bee, but it’s the BBC, so let’s get into it: the latest act of white supremacy is having unpainted fingernails. I’m not kidding (via NY Post):

The BBC is catching heat for an article claiming that the trend of leaving fingernails unpainted is a racist way of pushing “white supremacist standards of beauty.”

The national broadcaster interviewed Paloma Buddemeier, a London nail salon owner, who shared that more and more customers are asking to skip the nail polish after their manicures, a fashion trend synonymous with “quiet luxury.

But the BBC claimed that nail art is “linked back to black, Latino and Asian communities,” and the viral “bare” look could “stigmatize bold manicures.”

The outlet spoke to beauty journalist Kristina Rodulfo, who had no trouble connecting the seemingly innocuous beauty choice into a malicious act targeting communities of color.

Bare nails, Rodulfo bafflingly claimed, “really promotes blankness and this kind of sameness and erasure of culture and identity that is so important to black and brown communities.”

“They are often called elegant or tasteful, and these are often usually euphemisms that perpetuate white supremacist standards of beauty,” she continued.

Rodulfo pointed the finger at “white women or celebrities” for perpetuating the fad, claiming they “often conflate class and taste with that bareness.”