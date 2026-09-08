Canada Just Made This Not Surprising Admission About Its Women's Prisons

This writer has covered the ongoing abuse of female inmates extensively, noting how states like California, Minnesota, and others allow men to be housed in women's prisons if those men simply say they identify as women. In California, that meant convicted criminal Tremaine Carroll was allowed to rape three female inmates before the state finally removed and charged him. Trans activists simultaneously insist this isn't happening and demand female inmates prove they're being sexually assaulted, while also claiming that putting "trans-identifying" men in men's prisons will subject them to rape and abuse.

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Now Canada just admitted that male prisoners placed in women's prisons have raped female inmates. Despite that, Canada insists its trans-friendly policies do not violate women's rights.

The Canadian government has finally admitted that trans-identified male criminals placed in women's prisons have raped female inmates.



Despite the assaults, the government has said its policies do not infringe on the women's rights.https://t.co/KxXaYTrTjt — REDUXX (@reduxx) September 5, 2026

Here's more:

An ongoing lawsuit against Correctional Service Canada (CSC) has forced the federal government to admit that female inmates have been raped by at least two trans-identified male transfers since the implementation of a gender identity housing policy in 2017. Despite the official admission, the Attorney General of Canada claims, in a statement of defense, that housing violent male convicts in women’s prisons “does not infringe the rights guaranteed to cisgender women inmates.” In 2017, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) adopted an interim policy (Bulletin 584: Bill C-16) which allowed male inmates to be housed according to their “gender identity” rather than according to their biological sex. Five years later, in 2022, the CSC finalized its approach and formally enacted the policy titled Commissioner’s Directive 100: Gender Diverse Offenders. The guidelines detail the CSC’s “commitment to meeting the needs of its gender diverse offender population in ways that respect their human rights and ensure their safety and dignity.” In April 2025, lawyers funded by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms launched a legal challenge on behalf of Canadian Women’s Sex-Based Rights (CAWSBAR). The non-profit organization has worked to preserve the sex-based rights and protections of women and girls across Canada. The lawsuit argues that allowing trans-identified male inmates to transfer to, and be housed in, the female estate poses a direct risk to female inmates and violates their constitutional rights under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

That's simply incredible. It's a clear violation of these women's rights, and in America, female inmates have been punished for complaining about men in their prisons and even for reporting rape. That punishment has included being put into solitary confinement, a loss of privileges, and even the revocation of early release.

The man on the right is Tremaine Carroll, by the way. He never took hormones, never had surgery, and never dressed as a woman. But his word alone was good enough for California prison officials. When he raped a female inmate, he was reassigned to another cell, where he raped that inmate, too. He was reassigned a third cellmate, and raped her. That's when he was finally returned to the men's prison where he belonged.

Canada has now admitted what gender activists spent years demanding “evidence” of: trans-identified male prisoners placed in women’s jails have raped female inmates. Ottawa incredibly still says the policy does NOT violate women’s rights.



I wrote about this issue in December… https://t.co/V3SO444DQu — Gerald Posner (@geraldposner) September 7, 2026

Posner said he's been writing about this issue since 2022, when Scotland sent two dozen men to women's prisons. Six of them were sex offenders and none had taken hormones or had surgery. He also covered California's "Transgender Respect, Agency, and Dignity Act" signed by Newsom in 2021. That's how Tremaine Carroll was able to rape three women in prison. Similar laws, Posner notes, exist in Washington, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New York.

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Here we go! “Yes, they are criminals. No, they don’t respect the law or society to begin with. Yes, they’ve been raping female inmates. No, we don’t care. Yes, they’ll stay there to keep raping female inmates. No, we won’t stop it because they’re men who need to have access to… https://t.co/mB5j1yLAJa — Sara Ghorbani (@d_white_rabbit) September 6, 2026

"No, we won’t stop it because they’re men who need to have access to female bodies after all. Yes, that makes us evil. No, we have large salaries so why should we care?” The government of Canada in a nutshell!" Ghorbani wrote.

So we look to be in the “Ok women are raped by transwomen but we don’t care” stage of the debate. https://t.co/gv4nQqjw25 — 🟥Hackney Dr. of Terfery (@NoShirleyNo) September 6, 2026

It's a stunning, but not surprising, admission to make. Advocates for female inmates have been warning that this is happening, and governments have turned a blind eye. Now it seems Canada knows it's happening and has no interest in protecting women.

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