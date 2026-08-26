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More Trans Inmates Sue to Make Taxpayers Fund Their 'Gender-Affirming Care'

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 26, 2026 12:30 PM
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More Trans Inmates Sue to Make Taxpayers Fund Their 'Gender-Affirming Care'
AP Photo/Marc Levy

When will taxpayers say enough? We've had far too many stories of inmates — violent, dangerous criminals — going to prison, identifying as trans, and then demanding taxpayers pay tens of thousands of dollars for their "gender-affirming care." Washington state has three who just filed suit.

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And these men are all monsters.

Here's more:

In the men’s original 324-page complaint, which was filed in December of 2025, the three men separately outline their grievances against the state’s Department of Corrections, and attempt to leverage the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) to make their case that the denial of “gender affirming” care and treatment is unlawful, using a recent precedent set by Autumn Cordellione, another transgender inmate convicted of murdering a baby who successfully argued that the state of Indiana should have to pay for his "gender affirming" care.

The complaint, obtained by Reduxx, is opened by Caldwell, who now goes by the name Skeggi Hildof Katrinssonr or “Hildi.” Caldwell was convicted in 2014 of raping two young girls trusted to his care, and was handed a 26.5 year sentence for the crimes. During the trial, it was revealed that he had initially blamed one of the children for seducing him and provoking the sexual abuse.

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The other plaintiffs are Hunter S. Christian, who was arrested in 2018 on charges related to bestiality and possessing child sexual abuse material, and Andrew Steven Kennedy, who murdered an 11-month-old baby he was caring for. The girl was abused and tortured by Kennedy.

It's disgusting.

Women in prison are often denied legitimate hormone replacement therapy.

And those cellmates will be harmed and then punished for being "transphobic."

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Yes. And the Left applauds those men and does nothing to protect women from the depravity.

Pity they're in prison. Maybe the WNBA would draft them.

This entire thing is insane and it's not going away any time soon.

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News Topics TRANSGENDER | WASHINGTON
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