More Trans Inmates Sue to Make Taxpayers Fund Their 'Gender-Affirming Care'

When will taxpayers say enough? We've had far too many stories of inmates — violent, dangerous criminals — going to prison, identifying as trans, and then demanding taxpayers pay tens of thousands of dollars for their "gender-affirming care." Washington state has three who just filed suit.

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And these men are all monsters.

🚨EXCLUSIVE🚨



Three transgender inmates are suing the state of Washington over being denied "gender affirming care."



Reduxx can reveal that the inmates are a man who raped two children, a man who raped three dogs, and a man who abused a baby to death.https://t.co/exa6Ez7hej — REDUXX (@reduxx) August 24, 2026

Here's more:

In the men’s original 324-page complaint, which was filed in December of 2025, the three men separately outline their grievances against the state’s Department of Corrections, and attempt to leverage the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) to make their case that the denial of “gender affirming” care and treatment is unlawful, using a recent precedent set by Autumn Cordellione, another transgender inmate convicted of murdering a baby who successfully argued that the state of Indiana should have to pay for his "gender affirming" care. The complaint, obtained by Reduxx, is opened by Caldwell, who now goes by the name Skeggi Hildof Katrinssonr or “Hildi.” Caldwell was convicted in 2014 of raping two young girls trusted to his care, and was handed a 26.5 year sentence for the crimes. During the trial, it was revealed that he had initially blamed one of the children for seducing him and provoking the sexual abuse.

The other plaintiffs are Hunter S. Christian, who was arrested in 2018 on charges related to bestiality and possessing child sexual abuse material, and Andrew Steven Kennedy, who murdered an 11-month-old baby he was caring for. The girl was abused and tortured by Kennedy.

A man convicted of raping young girls described himself as having a "maturing female body" - I threw up in my mouth pic.twitter.com/jAJecjpRA9 — Genevieve Gluck (@WomenReadWomen) August 24, 2026

It's disgusting.

Can a woman get a boob job and a face lift to change her appearance while in prison to boost her morale? Raise her spirits?

No.

Then why the hell should a fricking man? — Nunya (@NunyaBidness74) August 24, 2026

Women in prison are often denied legitimate hormone replacement therapy.

It’s always the best of men who want to transition — in this case, a child rapist, a dog rapist, and a man who murdered a baby.



You just know they’ll have female cellmates before the year is out. https://t.co/YzWT10ZZiR — Diana Alastair💚🤍💜 ⚢ ❌❌✡️ (@sappholives83) August 25, 2026

And those cellmates will be harmed and then punished for being "transphobic."

There are no exceptions to Self ID. Any man can say he is a woman and be legally recognised as a woman.

This is why “trans” often attracts the worst of all men. https://t.co/Tt9SDoKX4g — Angie Jones (@angijones) August 24, 2026

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Yes. And the Left applauds those men and does nothing to protect women from the depravity.

But @ShannonFentiman told us that “trans women are women” and this will never happen and only transphobes believe men retain male pattern criminality after a declaration of woman identity. https://t.co/F6X2La7LTg — Edie Wyatt (@msediewyatt) August 25, 2026

Pity they're in prison. Maybe the WNBA would draft them.

This entire thing is insane and it's not going away any time soon.

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