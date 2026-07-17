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Tipsheet

Maine Senate Race Shows Democrats Are Determined to Grant Illegal Aliens Amnesty

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 17, 2026 4:30 PM
Maine Senate Race Shows Democrats Are Determined to Grant Illegal Aliens Amnesty
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File

The clown show that is the Maine U.S. Senate Democratic Primary is now a full three-ring circus. Not only is one of the candidates a 'transgender woman', Ashley Webb, who thinks his qualifications include being a songwriter and wanting men in women's restrooms.

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But when asked about a legitimate concern of voters, and one of the reasons President Trump won reelection in 2024—illegal immigration—the Maine Democrats made one thing clear: they want amnesty.

"Look, I believe that if someone is here illegally, and the only crime they committed is that, we need a pathway to citizenship here," Kleban said. "We know ... most of them, almost all of them are hardworking people."

There's already a path to citizenship. It's laid out in immigration law.

As Tim Walz and Kathy Hochul have shown us, there is no crime they consider worthy of deportation.

Yes. That's what Democrats want.

No borders. No America.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MAINE SANCTUARY CITIES

He wants nothing to do with Maine, clearly.

Exactly this. That which is rewarded is repeated. Reagan gave them amnesty in the '80s in exchange for border security. We didn't get the latter, and look at the mess we're in now.

"That said, this state's voters somehow manage to elect some impressively stupid people. If you ever want to lose faith in the intelligence of your state's elected representatives, spend some time browsing through bills proposed by members of the legislature. Doing that was part of my job many years ago. It was a painful learning experience," Cook wrote. 

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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