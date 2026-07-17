Maine Senate Race Shows Democrats Are Determined to Grant Illegal Aliens Amnesty

The clown show that is the Maine U.S. Senate Democratic Primary is now a full three-ring circus. Not only is one of the candidates a 'transgender woman', Ashley Webb, who thinks his qualifications include being a songwriter and wanting men in women's restrooms.

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But when asked about a legitimate concern of voters, and one of the reasons President Trump won reelection in 2024—illegal immigration—the Maine Democrats made one thing clear: they want amnesty.

MODERATOR: "Should people be deported if they came into this country illegally, and there is a deportation order signed by a judge?"



Maine Democrat Dan Kleban: "If someone is here illegally...we need a pathway to citizenship." pic.twitter.com/sjLKTFQwUH — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 17, 2026

"Look, I believe that if someone is here illegally, and the only crime they committed is that, we need a pathway to citizenship here," Kleban said. "We know ... most of them, almost all of them are hardworking people."

There's already a path to citizenship. It's laid out in immigration law.

"And the only crime they committed was that" should lead to a follow up question on sanctuary cities and at what level of criminal charges or convictions illegals need to be turned over to ICe" — 86Veggiepizza (@Deplorable1520) July 17, 2026

As Tim Walz and Kathy Hochul have shown us, there is no crime they consider worthy of deportation.

Maine Democrat Dan Kleban: "If someone is here illegally...we need a pathway to citizenship."



With that position, all 8 billion people on the planet are then eligible for citizenship if they can get step foot inside the US. — Eta Miraklo (@Eta_Miraklo) July 17, 2026

Yes. That's what Democrats want.

No borders. No America.

He wants nothing to do with Maine, clearly.

There should not be a pathway to citizenship for those here illegally. We should not be rewarding breaking our laws.



Enter legally and gain legal status as our laws lay out, or no citizenship. It’s that easy. https://t.co/WTHmM1EYnp — Chris Lisle (@ChrisLislee) July 17, 2026

Exactly this. That which is rewarded is repeated. Reagan gave them amnesty in the '80s in exchange for border security. We didn't get the latter, and look at the mess we're in now.

I have lived in Maine for almost forty years. This is the state I spent summers in when I was a kid, where I met my wife and where all of my kids were born. I love living here.



That said, this state's voters somehow manage to elect some impressively stupid people. If you ever… https://t.co/4HpmFYv63N — Peter Cook (@_Peter_Cook) July 17, 2026

"That said, this state's voters somehow manage to elect some impressively stupid people. If you ever want to lose faith in the intelligence of your state's elected representatives, spend some time browsing through bills proposed by members of the legislature. Doing that was part of my job many years ago. It was a painful learning experience," Cook wrote.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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