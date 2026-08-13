ICE Could Be Getting a New Tool to Restrain Combative Suspects. The Left Is Already Furious.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents may soon receive new equipment designed to help de-escalate confrontations and gain control of combative suspects as the agency carries out President Trump’s mass-deportation agenda.

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ICE plans to spend up to $20 million on electric "Shock Gloves,” giving immigration officers another nonlethal option when confronting individuals who resist arrest. The devices are intended to improve safety for both the officers enforcing America’s immigration laws and the suspects they encounter.

ICE has not yet completed the purchase, but once it does, the gloves are expected to be delivered and put into use by March of 2027.

ICE will be spending upwards of $20M for "Shock Gloves" to help de-escalate confrontations with illegal immigrants, according to the AP.



The "G.L.O.V.E." is manufactured by Compliant Technologies LLC, based in Kentucky.



"70% of officers killed with firearms are shot within 10… pic.twitter.com/UKUYnplUbu — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 13, 2026

The company behind the G.L.O.V.E. — short for Generated Low Output Voltage Emitter, is Compliant Technologies, a Kentucky-based, 100 percent veteran-owned business. Its mission is to “provide innovative, non-lethal solutions that empower law enforcement, corrections, security, and healthcare professionals to handle dangerous situations with confidence and control.”

🚨 NOW: DHS and ICE agents will soon be getting electric SHOCK gloves to use on illegal aliens who refuse to comply



"The glove, or generated low output voltage emitter, is designed to deliver a pain stimulus up to 380 volts!"



"The Kentucky company that makes it says it can help… pic.twitter.com/HFjemNRQqL — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 13, 2026

The possible use of the new technology already has the Left up in arms.

"ICE spent the last year showing this country that they are willing to disregard the law and are too quick to use force, with devastating and at times fatal consequences for citizens and noncitizens alike," Jenn Rolnick Borchetta, the ACLU's deputy director on policing said in a statement, adding that the new technology is "a recipe for more harm to the public and less accountability."

However, steps will be taken to ensure the technology is used properly. Agents will be required to undergo recertification training every two years and to continue using existing de-escalation tactics. ICE is also expected to follow the manufacturer’s guidance, including its warnings against using the device on elderly people, children, pregnant women, or individuals with serious disabilities.

This comes as the Trump administration reports that assaults against ICE officers have risen by more than 1,000 percent. DHS cited a 1,347 percent increase in assaults between January 21, 2025, and January 7, 2026.

As deportation enforcement has intensified, confrontations involving both illegal aliens and American protesters have, at times, turned deadly.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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