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Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty Once Declined to Prosecute the Minneapolis Mass Shooter

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 04, 2026 2:45 PM
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Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty Once Declined to Prosecute the Minneapolis Mass Shooter
AP Photo/Mark Vancleave, File

On September 2, multiple people — including two police officers — were shot in Minneapolis. Two people were killed, but the officers are expected to recover from their injuries. The suspect in the shooting, who also died, was identified as Carlton Neal Johnson. He was reportedly shot by police.

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According to authorities, the shooting was a case of domestic violence. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension superintendent Drew Evans said the incident began as a child custody exchange between parents outside an apartment building. Johnson reportedly shot the mother of his child in the leg. The child was able to escape with bystanders. Johnson then went into the apartment and shot two employees, critically wounding one of them. They are expected to survive. Johnson then went to the ninth floor of the building and shot two residents. They were identified as Dale Henry Spry, 63, and Muse A. Afrah, 61. Both Spry and Afrah died.

Now we're learning that Johnson, who had a lengthy criminal history, was not prosecuted by Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty despite brandishing a weapon and threatening a neighbor.

But it gets worse: Hennepin County provided Johnson with an attorney to fight the eviction and the death threats.

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Now we have to wonder if Moriarty's office will charge the officers who responded to the shooting and killed Johnson.

We need accountability and reform of the criminal justice system

When prosecutors and judges can turn a blind eye to crime, and it gets people killed, there should be consequences for them.

If Johnson, like so many other career criminals, had been prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, he would have been behind bars and likely not killed innocent people. Instead, Mary Moriarty's office ignored his criminality and provided him with an attorney to fight his eviction. Now two people are dead, and there's a distinct possibility she'll ruin the lives of the officers who put an end to Johnson's violent rampage.

This is wrong and it must be reformed.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CRIME | GUN VIOLENCE | MASS SHOOTING | MINNESOTA
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