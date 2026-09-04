Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty Once Declined to Prosecute the Minneapolis Mass Shooter

On September 2, multiple people — including two police officers — were shot in Minneapolis. Two people were killed, but the officers are expected to recover from their injuries. The suspect in the shooting, who also died, was identified as Carlton Neal Johnson. He was reportedly shot by police.

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According to authorities, the shooting was a case of domestic violence. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension superintendent Drew Evans said the incident began as a child custody exchange between parents outside an apartment building. Johnson reportedly shot the mother of his child in the leg. The child was able to escape with bystanders. Johnson then went into the apartment and shot two employees, critically wounding one of them. They are expected to survive. Johnson then went to the ninth floor of the building and shot two residents. They were identified as Dale Henry Spry, 63, and Muse A. Afrah, 61. Both Spry and Afrah died.

Now we're learning that Johnson, who had a lengthy criminal history, was not prosecuted by Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty despite brandishing a weapon and threatening a neighbor.

🚨 BREAKING: Soros-backed County Attorney Mary Moriarty declined to charge Carlton Johnson II after he threatened a neighbor and brandished a weapon.



Johnson had a lengthy history, yet this far-left prosecutor allowed him to remain on the streets.



Now two people are dead. pic.twitter.com/SJaxmasTqS — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 3, 2026

But it gets worse: Hennepin County provided Johnson with an attorney to fight the eviction and the death threats.

Hennepin County provided Johnson with a lawyer to fight his eviction and death threats he made to residents though.



Everything is backwards.



Minneapolis is an insane asylum. pic.twitter.com/lFsjVgvl4C — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 3, 2026

Now we have to wonder if Moriarty's office will charge the officers who responded to the shooting and killed Johnson.

It’s how it works here, unfortunately.



Investigate and charge the cops.



Let the criminals go.



Repeat. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 3, 2026

We need accountability and reform of the criminal justice system.

Prosecutors who refuse to prosecute should be prosecuted.



I said what I said. https://t.co/T1BU3aujKu — Walter Hudson (@WalterHudson) September 4, 2026

When prosecutors and judges can turn a blind eye to crime, and it gets people killed, there should be consequences for them.

If Johnson, like so many other career criminals, had been prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, he would have been behind bars and likely not killed innocent people. Instead, Mary Moriarty's office ignored his criminality and provided him with an attorney to fight his eviction. Now two people are dead, and there's a distinct possibility she'll ruin the lives of the officers who put an end to Johnson's violent rampage.

This is wrong and it must be reformed.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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