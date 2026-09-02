Multiple People Shot in Downtown Minneapolis, Including Two Police Officers

A shooter has reportedly shot multiple people in Minneapolis on Wednesday, including two police officers.

The shooting happened near 15 E. Grant St. and involves multiple victims, according to the City of Minneapolis. The Minneapolis Police Dept. hasn't yet confirmed the number of people shot or whether the shooter is still at large.

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The Minneapolis Police Department is on the scene of a shooting in the area of 15 E Grant St. involving multiple victims, including two police officers. Please avoid the area. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available. — City of Minneapolis (@CityMinneapolis) September 2, 2026

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From the scene of the ACTIVE SHOOTER in downtown Minneapolis. Multiple injured parties as of 16:50. pic.twitter.com/A4wqkD87bA — CrimeWatchMpls (@CrimeWatchMpls) September 2, 2026

BREAKING: Sources say the shooter is down and there are multiple victims. Law enforcement is clearing the floors now. No word on the officers' conditions. https://t.co/6Z69DPCItW — Liz Collin (@lizcollin) September 2, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: ACTIVE SHOOTER in a multi-story apartment building in Downtown Minneapolis



At least two officers have been hit. At least three reported dead on arrival.



Pray for these officers’ recoveries! 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/MIcRwwMvXA — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 2, 2026

BREAKING: Dozens of police squads are on the scene of a shooting that injured several people, including two police officers, a few blocks away from the Minneapolis Convention Center. pic.twitter.com/LTt2Vjr50Q — CBS Evening News with Tony Dokoupil (@CBSEveningNews) September 2, 2026

BREAKING: Active shooter with multiple victims reported in downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota; two police officers also shot. pic.twitter.com/4OhAA2ozdi — Noteworthy News (@newsnoteworthy) September 2, 2026

ATF special agents are responding to what is being reported as an active shooter situation near East Grant St. and South Marquette in downtown Minneapolis. Please avoid the area and follow @MinneapolisPD for updates. pic.twitter.com/hdDyoKYeLd — ATF St. Paul (@ATFStPaul) September 2, 2026





MINNEAPOLIS, MN ***OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING*** | SHOTS FIRED IN THE MULTI STY APARTMENT BUILDING. REPORTED SHOOTER DOWN ON THE 9TH FLOOR WITH 2 OFFICERS ALSO HIT. EMS REQUESTED FOR POSSIBLE 6 OTHER VICTIMS. SCENE STILL BEING SECURED. AT LEAST 3 CONFIRMED DOA AND 2 PATIENTS… pic.twitter.com/2P5tlC0Quk — Alertpage, Inc (@alertpage) September 2, 2026

My public safety team is responding to a shooting that took place downtown Minneapolis this afternoon.



State officials are on the ground to support local law enforcement and we will share more information as it becomes available. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) September 2, 2026

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