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Multiple People Shot in Downtown Minneapolis, Including Two Police Officers

Scott McClallen Follow @ScottMcclallen
Sep 02, 2026 6:45 PM
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Multiple People Shot in Downtown Minneapolis, Including Two Police Officers
Townhall Media

A shooter has reportedly shot multiple people in Minneapolis on Wednesday, including two police officers. 

The shooting happened near 15 E. Grant St. and involves multiple victims, according to the City of Minneapolis. The Minneapolis Police Dept. hasn't yet confirmed the number of people shot or whether the shooter is still at large. 

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News Topics CRIME | MASS SHOOTING | MINNESOTA
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