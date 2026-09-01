Moreno to CT Gov: an Ohioan Was Killed by an Illegal With a CT Driver's License. Please Explain?

Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH), whom I could see being the next Senate Majority Leader, has been the point of the lance in delivering the haymakers toward the liberal nonsense that permeates the Hill. He torched Dr. Anthony Fauci over COVID’s origins — I mean, drove over him with a tank and set him on fire. Now, he’s sent a letter to Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont wondering why his state allowed an illegal alien to obtain a driver’s license, which led to the death of an Ohio resident.

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My office has learned that an illegal alien granted a drivers license by the state of Connecticut killed a 29 year old Ohioan in a reckless driving accident. While one death alone is an inexcusable tragedy, Connecticut has granted over 60,000 such licenses to illegal aliens,… pic.twitter.com/omXIUkM9OA — Bernie Moreno (@berniemoreno) September 2, 2026

It gets worse: Connecticut has issued some 60,000 licenses to illegal aliens, which has led to many a white-lined nightmare. Moreno wants Lamont to apologize. He won’t, but here’s his letter.













Illegal aliens crashing all over the place have become an issue for Democrats because these are their people. Their reckless policies shield illegals from accountability because they need these people counted in the census for congressional apportionment — we all know this. It’s led to endless tragedy, preventable in every sense of the word, because these people shouldn’t be here.

How many Marcus Colemans must be invited to the Hill to tell Democrats how they’ve irreparably harmed their families? He spoke on Monday about the impact of sanctuary city policies. His young daughter was left severely disabled by an illegal CDL driver.

Marcus Coleman, the father of a 5-year-old girl who was severly disabled in a car accident caused by an illegal alien driving an 18-wheeler, goes OFF on Democrats for their fake sympathy. pic.twitter.com/Z89Fxvu5wE

"I reject your guys' sympathy to be honest with you. There’s no way… — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 1, 2026

Moreno also sent a letter to U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer regarding South Korea’s alleged heavy-handedness in regulating American interests in the country.

Reciprocity is not optional. I respectfully request that USTR initiate a formal investigation under available authorities, including Section 301 if warranted, pursue consultations under our trade agreements, and prepare proportionate countermeasures to restore fair treatment for American companies,” wrote Senator Moreno.

“The United States has stood by South Korea through war and reconstruction; I will not stand by while Seoul ungratefully weaponizes its government against the very innovators who help power both our economies.”

Here’s the full letter:

The Honorable Jamieson Greer United States Trade Representative Office of the United States Trade Representative 600 17th Street NW Washington, DC 20508 Dear Ambassador Greer, I write to urge immediate action by the Office of the United States Trade Representative (“USTR”) to address the sustained and aggressive targeting of American companies by the Government of the Republic of Korea (“South Korea”). Seoul is currently conducting a campaign of open hostility toward foreign enterprises through onerous compliance requirements, excessive monetary fines, criminal prosecution of business executives, and biased regulatory enforcement. Alarmingly, South Korea’s aggression is disproportionately directed at American companies, undermining our longstanding alliance and trade agreements. In their own words, American companies in South Korea face “lack of due process and procedural unfairness.” This is unacceptable and cannot continue unanswered. More than 70 years ago, the United States lost nearly 37,000 lives in the Korean War defending the people of South Korea from communist aggression. American forces, alongside our Korean partners, stopped the advance that would have extinguished freedom on the peninsula. In the decades that followed, the United States provided the security umbrella, economic assistance, open markets, technology cooperation, and investment climate that allowed South Korea to rise into one of the world’s leading economies. For over half a century, the United States has underwritten the presence of nearly 30,000 troops, extended nuclear deterrence against the North Korean threat, funded joint defense capabilities, and maintained preferential market access that has enabled South Korean industry to flourish. Today, the United States continues to financially bolster South Korea and the greater region’s security through forward-deployed forces, intelligence sharing, and advanced weapons systems—costs singularly borne by tax-paying American families. Thus, it is outrageous that South Korea has repaid this partnership with systematic discrimination against American companies. One particularly damning example is the regulatory crusade waged against Coupang Inc. and its South Korean subsidiary (“Coupang”). Coupang, headquartered in the United States and operating as the largest online retailer in South Korea, referred to as the ‘Amazon of Asia,’ is a shining example of joint American-South Korean innovation. However, Coupang has recently faced a regulatory “whole-of-government assault.” Following a data breach in 2025, Coupang has been forced to endure sweeping investigations from ten different government agencies, threats to suspend operations, and government portrayals of Coupang as a criminal organization. Disturbingly, South Korea also imposed on Coupang the largest monetary fine it has ever levied on a single company, and several of Coupang’s executives, including American citizens, are facing criminal charges in South Korea. This specific data breach deserves investigation and may warrant even-handed enforcement. However, the larger pattern emerging in South Korea is cause for intense concern. Seoul has weaponized a small incident into a pretext for widespread weaponization against American enterprise. This practice, well documented outside the Coupang case study, is deeply unfair to American businesses, workers, investors, and exporters. Such conduct also violates the spirit and letter of recently negotiated bilateral trade understandings, which prohibit discriminatory regulatory practices. Reciprocity is not optional. I respectfully request that USTR initiate a formal investigation under available authorities, including Section 301 if warranted, pursue consultations under our trade agreements, and prepare proportionate countermeasures to restore fair treatment for American companies. The United States has stood by South Korea through war and reconstruction; I will not stand by while Seoul ungratefully weaponizes its government against the very innovators who help power both our economies. Thank you for your attention to this urgent matter. I look forward to your prompt response and to working with you to defend American interests. Sincerely, BERNIE MORENO United States Senator

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