Democrats Did Not Just Say This About 9/11, Did They?

We are now nine days away from the 25th anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks. Townhall has been featuring an American Hero from that day, sharing stories of bravery and the American spirit during one of the darkest moments in our nation's history. Those of us who were alive on September 11 vowed to never forget what happened that day, but some are not only forgetting, they're complaining that we talk too much about the terrorist attack and remembering that day.

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According to a poll, 13 percent of Democrats think we focus "too much" on remembering September 11, more than double each of the other groups — Republicans, independents, and U.S. adults. They also think Muslims have been treated worse since 2001, with 72 percent agreeing with that sentiment.

Shocking number of Dems think Americans focus too much on remembering Sept. 11: poll https://t.co/hq85I8BlcF pic.twitter.com/Yu1cLmY1Po — New York Post (@nypost) September 1, 2026

Here's more:

When asked if the American people currently focus too much or too little on the memory of the events of that tragic day, 13% of registered Democrats said too much, the survey found. Just one in five (19%) Democrats said Americans focus too little on 9/11, compared to 43% of Republicans. The survey found far more Republicans than Democrats believe that Sept. 11 should become a national holiday to commemorate those who died in the attacks, with 62% of GOPers, versus 43% of Dems. Almost three-quarters (71%) of Democrats, compared to 42% of Republicans, said the attacks are still affecting the way Muslims are treated. Some 72% of Democrats said that Muslims have been treated worse than people of other religions since the September 11 attacks, compared to 28% of Republicans who feel the same. Democrats are also more likely to blame right-wing extremists for the majority of violent attacks in the US since Sept. 11, 2001, than left-wing or Islamic extremists.

Simply incredible. Even after September 11, we believed that Democrats supported and loved America. Now, 25 years later, it's clear they do neither of those things.

Fixed it.



Shocking number of Dems are foreign terrorist/supporters and focus on downplaying Sep.11: poll — B Rob (@robisonbw) September 1, 2026

That's exactly what this is.

Their whole platform relies on people forgetting history. — Man-Bear-Pig ⚔️ (@Man_Bear_Pig3) September 1, 2026

Yes, it does. Forget the horrors of communism. Forget the nightmare that was the Holocaust. Forget September 11.

They hide and rewrite history to help them gain and keep political power.

The same morons who’ve spent the past five years focused on January 6th?



They are not Americans — Marooned in Marin ❌❌ 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@MaroonedInMarin) September 2, 2026

January 6 is an obsession with them.

As Co-Chair of the @HouseIntel 9/11 Commission 25 Year Review, I have spent much of this past week with families who lost loved ones to radical Islamic terrorists 25 years ago. Their stories and lives must never be forgotten.



100 million Americans have been born since 9/11 and… https://t.co/neRdT1nLd9 — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) September 1, 2026

"100 million Americans have been born since 9/11 and we must teach the next generation about the horrors and pervasive threat of terrorism on U.S. soil and the American heroes on 9/11 and today who keep our nation safe," Stefanik wrote.

Probably because a shocking number of Dems now sympathize with the Sept. 11 terrorists. https://t.co/IdeB6GuRBz — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) September 1, 2026

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This is correct.

And the irony cannot be lost on us. Democrats in Virginia just removed more Confederate statues, and put January 6 lessons into school curriculum. And they constantly harp on the "racist" past of America, claim we live on "stolen land." They're perfectly fine with focusing on things that happened centuries ago, things that have since radically changed in the public realm.

Meanwhile, an event that happened within our lifetimes? They want to forget that because those terror attacks were carried out by Islamists, and Democrats don't want us to remember that.

But we chose to remember. In fact, read the "American Heroes of 9/11" series. Read it to your children and grandchildren. Make sure the rest of us never forget what happened, even if Democrats want us to forget.

Editor's Note: We must never forget those lost on 9/11 and the American heroes who sacrificed their lives to save countless others.

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