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Here's What Ayanna Pressley Just Called Trump and His Supporters

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 27, 2026 12:00 PM
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Here's What Ayanna Pressley Just Called Trump and His Supporters
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

History is not the Democrat Party's strong suit. If it were, they'd be less inclined to embrace the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), because they'd know socialism always fails. And if they knew history, they wouldn't say stuff like this.

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But they don't know history, which is why Rep. Ayanna Pressley can equate President Trump and his supporters to the Confederacy during an event for Ed Markey.

"It is bigger than Trump," Pressley said. "Because whenever we do the work of ousting the occupant of the Oval Office, the Confederacy is still alive and well. That's all my thing. White supremacy is still alive and well. Anti-blackness will still be alive and well. Xenophobia, anti-LGBTQ."

But if they knew history, they'd know the Democrats were the ones who wanted to keep slavery. They still do, which is why they argue for unfettered illegal immigration. That way, they can pay immigrants slave wages to pick our crops and clean our toilets. They've said it out loud, repeatedly.

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Always. Now they disguise their racism as wokeness.

Yep. That was all the Democrats.

There's a pattern here.

But listen to what Pressley is really saying. She's laying the groundwork to go after Trump supporters, too. That's what she means by "the Confederacy" being "alive and well."

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News Topics AYANNA PRESSLEY | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DONALD TRUMP | SOCIALISM | WOKE
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