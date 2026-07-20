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Tipsheet

Forget Reading, Writing and Arithmetic—Virginia Students Will Learn This Instead

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 20, 2026 5:00 PM
Forget Reading, Writing and Arithmetic—Virginia Students Will Learn This Instead
AP Photo/Olivia Diaz

With recent news that literacy rates have declined across almost all 50 states and parts of the country struggling with math scores, too, one would think politicians would prioritize the basics of education. You would think wrong. 

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In Virginia, Delegate Dan Helmer wants Virginia students to learn about January 6, calling it a 'violent attack' on our Capitol by 'MAGA insurrectionists.'

Priorities, Dan.

Yeah, they forgot all about affordability.

A great road map.

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DEMOCRAT PARTY EDUCATION JANUARY 6 SOCIALISM VIRGINIA

They are incapable of moving on.

That's a low bar, and Dan managed to go lower.

Yes, it is.

But Democrats have no real plans for affordability, no real plan for crime, no plans for the border, and they're being overrun by socialists.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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