Forget Reading, Writing and Arithmetic—Virginia Students Will Learn This Instead

With recent news that literacy rates have declined across almost all 50 states and parts of the country struggling with math scores, too, one would think politicians would prioritize the basics of education. You would think wrong.

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In Virginia, Delegate Dan Helmer wants Virginia students to learn about January 6, calling it a 'violent attack' on our Capitol by 'MAGA insurrectionists.'

I'm proud to have authored legislation to ensure students learn the truth about January 6th: a violent attack on our Capitol by MAGA insurrectionists trying to overturn the 2020 election for Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/hAqL5kHy5F — Dan Helmer (@HelmerVA) July 19, 2026

Priorities, Dan.

Glad to see you Virginia Democrats are staying so focused on “affordability” issues. — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) July 19, 2026

Yeah, they forgot all about affordability.

Your state flag has the roadmap for people like you. pic.twitter.com/7UY1UO6332 — Entropy (@entropy11) July 20, 2026

A great road map.

Sixty-five months later with this nonsense.



Move on, ma'am. — JWF (@JammieWF) July 20, 2026

They are incapable of moving on.

I have seen many useless legislators in my day but man, you’ve got them all beat. https://t.co/lrBlruAe92 — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 19, 2026

That's a low bar, and Dan managed to go lower.

Yes, it is.

But Democrats have no real plans for affordability, no real plan for crime, no plans for the border, and they're being overrun by socialists.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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