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Tipsheet

Are Wisconsin Democrats in Full-Blown Panic Mode?

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 17, 2026 5:45 PM
Are Wisconsin Democrats in Full-Blown Panic Mode?
Democratic National Convention via AP

With the implosion of the Sara Rodriguez campaign, the Wisconsin Democrats (WisDems) appear to be in full-blown panic mode. It's been clear for a while that they don't think Democratic Socialist Francesca Hong can win the general election against Republican Tom Tiffany. Republicans agree, and they threw $2.2 million into Wisconsin to make Hong the nominee.

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The Democratic primary is August 11, and right now the race is between Hong and former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. Kelda Roys, who just dropped an ad accusing Republicans of wanting to kill Wisconsinites, is also still in the race. Last week, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley dropped out and endorsed Rodriguez, as did Missy Hughes, who also ended her gubernatorial campaign in June.

It was clear Rodriguez was their last best hope to maybe keep the governor's seat in Democrat hands, but thanks to Rodriguez's now-fired campaign manager, that's not happening.

Now, WisDems are reportedly begging Crowley to get back into the race, and pushing to get retiring Governor Tony Evers to endorse him.

Smith is also reporting that internal polling isn't looking good for Mandela Barnes, which is no surprise. Barnes lost his U.S. Senate bid to Ron Johnson. Smith is also saying Democrats know Hong will not win a general election.

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY WISCONSIN

There are reports from 'senior Dem strategists' that Evers is 'very seriously considering' throwing his support behind the push to resurrect the Crowley campaign.

Opoien says Crowley is 'considering' this plan.

The WisDems know they're in deep, deep trouble.

Not a darned thing.

This is true. But here's the problem for WisDems, from someone who has worked around the state: outside of Milwaukee County, Wisconsinites resent and fear the city of Milwaukee and the County. They see it as a drain on their tax dollars, a crime-ridden hellhole, and problematic. All of that is true, of course. 

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Milwaukee County has a $168 million cumulative budget deficit through 2031, and next year's deficit will be $50 million. Crowley was also in charge when the county failed to renew a $450 million contract with UnitedHealthcare at the end of last year, leaving county employees, retirees, and their dependents at 'catastrophic risk.' This writer's father worked for Milwaukee County, and her mother is a dependent who gets his healthcare benefits. This could have been a disaster.

All of this will haunt Crowley in the general election.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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