Are Wisconsin Democrats in Full-Blown Panic Mode?

With the implosion of the Sara Rodriguez campaign, the Wisconsin Democrats (WisDems) appear to be in full-blown panic mode. It's been clear for a while that they don't think Democratic Socialist Francesca Hong can win the general election against Republican Tom Tiffany. Republicans agree, and they threw $2.2 million into Wisconsin to make Hong the nominee.

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The Democratic primary is August 11, and right now the race is between Hong and former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. Kelda Roys, who just dropped an ad accusing Republicans of wanting to kill Wisconsinites, is also still in the race. Last week, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley dropped out and endorsed Rodriguez, as did Missy Hughes, who also ended her gubernatorial campaign in June.

It was clear Rodriguez was their last best hope to maybe keep the governor's seat in Democrat hands, but thanks to Rodriguez's now-fired campaign manager, that's not happening.

Now, WisDems are reportedly begging Crowley to get back into the race, and pushing to get retiring Governor Tony Evers to endorse him.

BREAKING: Multiple senior Democratic strategists, not authorized to speak publicly, say there is a movement right now among key Dems to get Milwaukee County Exec David Crowley back in the race for governor and have Gov. Tony Evers endorse him, which Gov. Evers is considering — Matt Smith (@mattsmith_news) July 17, 2026

Smith is also reporting that internal polling isn't looking good for Mandela Barnes, which is no surprise. Barnes lost his U.S. Senate bid to Ron Johnson. Smith is also saying Democrats know Hong will not win a general election.

According to Democratic sources on the current status of convos among Dems: Mandela Barnes, they say, is down in every market in internals and they privately acknowledge Francesca Hong will not win a general election and need to find another candidate to rally behind — Matt Smith (@mattsmith_news) July 17, 2026

There are reports from 'senior Dem strategists' that Evers is 'very seriously considering' throwing his support behind the push to resurrect the Crowley campaign.

Senior Dem strategists confirm @GovEvers is "very seriously considering" supporting the movement to get @DavidCCrowley back in the race.



Says one source: "From everything we've seen this was Mandela Barnes' race to lose and he’s been losing it."



This comes with Rodriguez exit. https://t.co/m0vY8tPzfi — Jessie Opoien (@jessieopie) July 17, 2026

Opoien says Crowley is 'considering' this plan.

Nothing official from Crowley on this yet but source close says he is considering it. https://t.co/Sy9mALTwTd — Jessie Opoien (@jessieopie) July 17, 2026

The WisDems know they're in deep, deep trouble.

They are so f***ed and they know it. Hong is winning this primary, the socialists are taking over the party, and there's nothing they can do about it. https://t.co/4Sqh0dgiMU — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) July 17, 2026

Not a darned thing.

What it feels like trying to follow the Democrat primary https://t.co/B2CMRnjDMt pic.twitter.com/z1aZ4nhZcr — Wisconsin GOP (@WisGOP) July 17, 2026

This is true. But here's the problem for WisDems, from someone who has worked around the state: outside of Milwaukee County, Wisconsinites resent and fear the city of Milwaukee and the County. They see it as a drain on their tax dollars, a crime-ridden hellhole, and problematic. All of that is true, of course.

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Milwaukee County has a $168 million cumulative budget deficit through 2031, and next year's deficit will be $50 million. Crowley was also in charge when the county failed to renew a $450 million contract with UnitedHealthcare at the end of last year, leaving county employees, retirees, and their dependents at 'catastrophic risk.' This writer's father worked for Milwaukee County, and her mother is a dependent who gets his healthcare benefits. This could have been a disaster.

Unsatisfied with a candidate who can’t manage her campaign’s finances, the Dem establishment is now setting their sights on a candidate who can’t manage his county’s finances. https://t.co/OSfa31A60H — Brooks (@EBrooksUncut) July 17, 2026

All of this will haunt Crowley in the general election.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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