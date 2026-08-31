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California Republicans Vow to Stop Gavin Newsom's Business-Destroying Tire Ban

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 31, 2026 12:45 PM
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California Republicans Vow to Stop Gavin Newsom's Business-Destroying Tire Ban
AP Photo/Richard Vogel

California Democrats think they know what's best. For those of us paying attention, however, we notice that all the policies have done is make California one of the highest-taxed, most expensive states to live in. Meanwhile, that hasn't stopped the Democrats from waging war on businesses and consumers in the state.

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The most recent attack on the state is its insane ban on 70 percent of the tires currently being sold in California. Under the guise of "environmentalism" and "efficiency," Democrats have mandated tires that will reduce safety and increase stopping distance on wet roads. Good thing it doesn't rain in California.

And when a reporter exposed this scheme, a California official sent her a threatening email.

Now Republican Kevin Kiley, from the state's 3rd Congressional District, is vowing to stop this insanity.

"There was an order that was issued in California that was never even voted on by the legislature to ban gas powered cars," Kiley said. "To just ban them, and so you couldn't get that kind of car anymore. Which, you know, like 95 percent of the state has."

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"I have no issues with EVs, I happen to drive an EV," he continued, "I like EVs. But I think that individuals should be able to choose what car is right for themselves and their families rather than have the government tell you what you can and cannot buy."

"So I actually introduced a resolution in the U.S. House of Representatives to overturn that ban on gas-powered cars. And once it was actually put to a vote, it passed the House with very strong bipartisan support, passed the Senate with bipartisan support and was signed into law by the President. So you can now continue to buy the car of your choice in California," Kiley said.

He vows to do the same with California's tire ban.

Long past time.

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This is the better response.

They routinely ignore the will of the voters in California. They voted for Proposition 8 to limit marriage between a man and a woman, and Democrats ignored that. They voted for Proposition 30 to crack down on Crime, and Gavin Newsom refuses to fund it.

It's a pattern.

And Republicans need to stop it.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CALIFORNIA | DEMOCRAT PARTY | GAVIN NEWSOM | REPUBLICAN PARTY
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