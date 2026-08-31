California Republicans Vow to Stop Gavin Newsom's Business-Destroying Tire Ban

California Democrats think they know what's best. For those of us paying attention, however, we notice that all the policies have done is make California one of the highest-taxed, most expensive states to live in. Meanwhile, that hasn't stopped the Democrats from waging war on businesses and consumers in the state.

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The most recent attack on the state is its insane ban on 70 percent of the tires currently being sold in California. Under the guise of "environmentalism" and "efficiency," Democrats have mandated tires that will reduce safety and increase stopping distance on wet roads. Good thing it doesn't rain in California.

And when a reporter exposed this scheme, a California official sent her a threatening email.

Now Republican Kevin Kiley, from the state's 3rd Congressional District, is vowing to stop this insanity.

When the state tries to ban your car or tires without even a vote of the Legislature, despite overwhelming public opposition, democracy is not working as it should.



We overturned the gas car ban and we'll fight to stop the tire ban as well. pic.twitter.com/QOo2XVg57H — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) August 31, 2026

"There was an order that was issued in California that was never even voted on by the legislature to ban gas powered cars," Kiley said. "To just ban them, and so you couldn't get that kind of car anymore. Which, you know, like 95 percent of the state has."

"I have no issues with EVs, I happen to drive an EV," he continued, "I like EVs. But I think that individuals should be able to choose what car is right for themselves and their families rather than have the government tell you what you can and cannot buy."

"So I actually introduced a resolution in the U.S. House of Representatives to overturn that ban on gas-powered cars. And once it was actually put to a vote, it passed the House with very strong bipartisan support, passed the Senate with bipartisan support and was signed into law by the President. So you can now continue to buy the car of your choice in California," Kiley said.

He vows to do the same with California's tire ban.

It's time to kill (86) those pesky non-elected commissions that are full of Democrat selected members who are so out of touch from reality and what their constituents want. I hate the administrative state! @KevinKileyCA keep up the fight! — Arturo Thiele-Sardiña (@Pichi71930712) August 31, 2026

Long past time.

I have a better idea. How about we get rid of all the nimrods pushing ridiculous legislation, vote in folks who live in the real world so we don’t have to be constantly fighting against these insane ideas. — Phoebe Aline (@AlinePhoeb17402) August 31, 2026

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This is the better response.

Thank you, Kevin! Our state "representatives" certainly do not represent the people. We are being run roughshod over!! Help!! https://t.co/UcS9OuZc0a — foxygirl57 (@foxygirl571) August 31, 2026

They routinely ignore the will of the voters in California. They voted for Proposition 8 to limit marriage between a man and a woman, and Democrats ignored that. They voted for Proposition 30 to crack down on Crime, and Gavin Newsom refuses to fund it.

It's a pattern.

And Republicans need to stop it.

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