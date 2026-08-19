California's 'Money-Saving' Tire Ban Just Got Worse, Including Threatening Reporters

Yesterday, we told you California enacted a ban on 70 percent of the tires currently sold in the state. That means by 2033, California consumers will have far fewer options for replacing their tires unless they drive out of state to Nevada or Arizona. Democrats insist it will save drivers money, which shows how economically illiterate they are: limiting the supply of something never, ever makes it more affordable.

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But the story gets worse for two reasons. The first is safety. It turns out the energy efficiency rules require a lower rolling resistance coefficient (RRC) to improve fuel economy and EV range. That means stiffer tire sidewalls and compounds that deform less under pressure. This means these tires will likely perform poorly in wet conditions, requiring longer stopping distances. Good thing it never rains in California.

Dunlop issued a lengthy statement on the measure, too.

Dunlop Tires sends lengthy press release tonight re: new rules around replacement tires in California.



The company urged policy makers to carefully assess the long-term effects on consumer safety, choice, affordability and competition: pic.twitter.com/XEOOD5gA2a — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) August 19, 2026

Here's what it says:

DTNA supports responsible environmental progress and improvements in tire efficiency. We believe, however, that California should evaluate the complete consequences of replacement tire requirements. Consumers should retain access to tires appropriate for their vehicles, geography, budgets, and intended use. Manufacturers should have realistic timelines to develop and validate compliant products. Competition should remain strong, safety should remain fundamental, and the economic and environmental lifecycle of the tire should be considered alongside rolling resistance. DTNA recommends continued engagement among California policymakers, manufacturers, dealers, consumers, and the broader automotive industry to achieve meaningful environmental improvements without creating material adverse impacts on consumers, consumer choice, competition, or trade.

This will end badly.

4 new tires with mount and balance can easily cost close to $1k.



This is going to increase the price of tires.



More people will be driving with bald unsafe tires because they can’t afford to replace them.



California democrats hate their constituents. — Zeek6113X (@Luis6113X) August 19, 2026

Yes, they do.

The tires Californians will be forced to used have not been fully developed? https://t.co/p3LfHJf13f — Jeff Grenz (@JeffGrenz) August 19, 2026

Sounds that way. What could possibly go wrong?

But the story gets even worse. Ashley Zavala got a nasty email from Niki Woodard, the California Energy Commission's spokesperson, urging her to "consider taking a different tone" on reporting about the tire rule.

Right before 5pm today, the California Energy Commission’s spokesperson sent me an email urging me to “consider taking a different tone” w/ my reporting on state’s new tire rules.



Here’s the email and info for you to consider. Note: commissioners haven’t disputed 70% figure. pic.twitter.com/ZOzmNxj6KM — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) August 19, 2026

The email reads (emphasis added):

Hi, Ashley. I'm glad you were able to fold Commissioner Skinner into your coverage yesterday. I've been meaning to reach out to you all day, but it's been a whirlwind. Your story got a lot of attention, kudos to you on that. One thing in particular has gotten a lot of traction, and it's a [sic] misleading. My hunch is you're probably not interested in a correction or modifying any future reporting, but I gotta share my two cents and urge you to consider taking a different tone. You report that 70 percent of tires will be eliminated. That has led people to think that those tires will not be replaced by new efficient tires. Just like light bulbs, televisions, and refrigerator standards, the market evolves and consumers have abundant access to efficient products that save them money. Manufacturers have six+ years to adapt. The technology and affordability options that meet the standards are there, here in the US and around the world. You have focused your reporting on Goodyear's concerns with the standards, yet Micheline and Bridgestone are supportive and they operate almost 50 percent of the tire manufacturing plants in the USA. Let me know if it is at all helpful to clarify anything else. Wish I'd caught you sooner.

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First, keep in mind that this is the Director of Communications and External Affairs sending an email with atrocious grammar and threatening a reporter.

Also, as Zavala notes, commissioners have not disputed the 70 percent figure.

What a smarmy, bad faith message.



She says "kudos to you" for a story that got attention, but doesn't mean it.



She says she has a "hunch" you aren't interesting in correcting "misleading" stories.



What is her purpose in sending this? — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) August 19, 2026

The underlying tone here is "or else."

We all know how California treats journalists who don't show proper fealty to the Democrats in Sacramento, after all.

This is what happens when you’re one of maybe 10 good journalists in the entire state.



The California government hates transparency.



They hate it when people actually look at what they’re doing. https://t.co/OYDOUN8ejB — Michael Oxford - AKA The Santa Cruz Mountain Goat (@SCMountainGoat) August 19, 2026

Bingo.

And this isn't the first time.

This is so California.



This reminds me of the night in November 2020 when I broke the Gavin Newsom/French Laundry photos.



Before I went on air, in a call with someone in Newsom’s office, they tried to convince me the photos I had showed Newsom dining outdoors.



I of course… https://t.co/S1Yzeco3IU — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) August 19, 2026

"Before I went on air, in a call with someone in Newsom’s office, they tried to convince me the photos I had showed Newsom dining outdoors. I of course had to ask, what kind of outdoor dining has a chandelier above the table, three walls, and a sliding glass door?" Melugin wrote.

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