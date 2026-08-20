To Address the Problem of Migrant Rapes, This Is What the UK Is Doing to Asylum Seekers

The U.K. government is finally, tacitly, admitting it has a problem with migrants raping British women and girls. Namely, that these migrants hail from backward countries where women are treated like property and don't have any rights, let alone equal ones. In fact, last December, two Afghan asylum seekers raped a 15-year-old girl, and they told the court they did so because they were "not used to a society where women are free and deemed equal to men."

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So to solve this problem, the U.K. isn't blocking asylum seekers from these countries. Instead, they're handing them booklets warning them that women in the U.K. do, in fact, have equal rights like being able to work and study, and that women must consent to sex.

NEW: The UK government has issued a 9 page behavioral guide for asylum seekers that includes teaching them that women must consent to sex in all situations, women are allowed to work, study, and make their own decisions and don’t need permission from men, and failing to adhere… pic.twitter.com/vqGGgQTPeJ — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) August 19, 2026

Here's some of what that pamphlet says (emphasis added):

You are in the United Kingdom (UK) because you are seeking asylum. We understand that coming to a new country can be difficult, and that laws and customs here may be different from your home country. In the UK, there are laws that protect everyone's safety, dignity, and rights. It is important that you understand them, because not following UK law can have serious consequences. You could get in trouble with the police, lose your asylum support, or it could affect your asylum claim. This booklet will help you understand what is expected of you when living in the UK.

We're going to pause here to ask a question: Really? They'd be in trouble?

Because as we saw with the grooming gangs and this case, it doesn't seem like migrants who rape women or girls face many consequences at all.

This is England… where the rights of women matter less than the rights of foreign men.



Where a convicted rapist can claim “sexual entitlement” and win the right to remain here and claim benefits here …



because deporting him would breach his human rights. pic.twitter.com/KPNVFH41SE — Bernie (@Artemisfornow) August 19, 2026

The booklet given to migrants then talks about gender equality:

In the UK, men and women have equal rights. This is an important part of UK culture and is protected by law. Women can: work and earn their own money

study and go to school or university

travel freely

choose who they marry, or choose not to marry

make decisions about their lives Women do not need permission from a husband, father, brother or any other man to do any of these things. Men and women are treated equally by the law, by employers, by schools and by services like hospitals and the police. It is against the law to treat someone unfairly because of their gender.

The most insane part of this booklet is the part on sex and consent. If you have to tell migrants not to rape women, it might be a good idea to block them from coming to your nation in the first place.

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The U.K. routinely blocks conservative commentators and social media influencers for "hate," but they hand booklets to Islamic migrants.

Consent means both people freely agree to sex or sexual contact. In the UK, the law is clear and strict: both people must agree to sex or sexual contact of any kind. This means: both people must say yes freely, without threat or pressure

Someone can change their mind at any time, even if they said yes before

if someone is asleep, drunk, or unable to respond, they cannot consent Consent is needed in every situation. This means even if you are married or in a relationship with someone, they must consent to sex every time. If you have sex with someone without their consent, this is called rape. Rape is a serious crime in the UK. You could go to prison, lose your support and accommodation, and it will affect your asylum claim.

The only way the UK government can prove it takes this seriously and means it is to deport members of the grooming gang and deny asylum to anyone convicted of rape or sexual assault.

We won't hold our breath for that to happen, which proves this is all just performative.

Rep. Brandon Gill also slammed this plan.

I have a bright idea: If it has to be explained to somebody that rape is bad, you probably shouldn't bring that person to your country in the first place. https://t.co/MDqMDu0sEd — Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) August 20, 2026

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And here's a question: what happens when asylum seekers are in the majority? When they can elect politicians and make up a government that repeals the laws that protect women and give them equal rights? They will do that, eventually, and then this booklet isn't worth the paper it's written on.

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