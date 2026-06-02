One Migrant Learned the Trump Administration Is Serious About Ending Fraudulent Asylum Claims

Late last month, the Trump administration announced it was cracking down on fraudulent asylum claims. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Counsel James Percival said of the change in a press release, "For many years, millions of illegal aliens have committed fraud in our immigration system. No place is this more rampant than in immigration court. Protection claims like asylum are intended to cover unique and narrow circumstances, but it is standard practice for immigration attorneys representing illegal aliens to assert that virtually every illegal alien is going to be persecuted or tortured in his or her home country."

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Now one migrant from Mauritania is learning the Trump administration is serious about fraudulent asylum claims, as he faces deportation. This migrant told the BIden administration he was gay and needed asylum to avoid persecution in Mauritania.

Then the man moved to Indiana, married a woman, and got a job from his father-in-law.

This story is great: During the Biden admin a migrant came all the way to the U.S. from Mauritania, and was immediately allowed in by claiming he needed asylum for being gay.



He moved to Indiana, married the (female) daughter of a sheriff, and got a job as a prison guard from his… pic.twitter.com/UXdgZ0topC — Blake Neff (@BlakeSNeff) June 1, 2026

Here's more:

Federal officials on Sunday revealed to Fox News Digital that immigration agents arrested a suspected illegal immigrant who allegedly entered the United States under a "fraudulent" asylum claim before later becoming employed as a taxpayer-funded corrections officer in Portland, Indiana. The detainee, identified as Selah Dine Habib, a native of Mauritania in northwest Africa, was arrested on May 21 after being released into the U.S. by the Biden administration around 2023, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Habib claimed to be homosexual on a pending asylum application, DHS alleged, adding that investigators later discovered he had married a woman after entering the country. According to local outlet WIBC, which first reported the case, the woman was the daughter of the county sheriff whose office later employed Habib as a correctional officer at the county jail.

Thanks to the Trump administration, ICE attorneys have more leeway to address these fake asylum claims, but the administration noted there are legal offices that coach migrants to make false asylum claims.

Everybody that was involved in hiring him should be fired immediately. — Rebecca Tucker (@RebeccaTucker85) June 2, 2026

Any attorneys who helped him file a false claim should also be disciplined or disbarred.

Bro could've just claimed to be Christian. Christian converts are executed in that muslim hellhole. — Anen Igma (@Massanthrope) June 1, 2026

The Biden administration never would have granted asylum to a Christian.

happy pride yall https://t.co/AJ9WhYissF — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 2, 2026

Ironic that this comes as 'Pride Month' kicks off.

How insensitive for Trump to do this during Fake Gay Month https://t.co/N6LtqmhK2Z — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) June 1, 2026

Which media outlet will accuse the administration of being homophobic first?

It is crucial to understand that the overwhelming majority of asylum claims are complete lies https://t.co/l1957h3IgS — James Klüg (@jamesklug) June 2, 2026

Additionally, many asylum seekers travel through several perfectly safe countries in which they could claim asylum. Instead, they keep moving until they get to the U.S., because we're the only country that would blindly accept these fake asylum claims.

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On top of that, this sheds light on how little the Left actually cares about the persecution of gays in other nations. They allow asylum seekers to falsely claim they're gay to gain asylum, and then do nothing to address the anti-gay policies of othr nations.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

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