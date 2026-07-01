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Tipsheet

U.K. Grooming Gang Leader Will Walk Free and Will Not Be Deported

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 01, 2026 12:15 PM
U.K. Grooming Gang Leader Will Walk Free and Will Not Be Deported
AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali

Americans need to pay attention to what's happening in the U.K. 

As Islamists and their Leftist sympathizers take over the government, it offers a glimpse into our future if the Islamists and socialists take over here. Just a couple of weeks ago, we learned that a large and coordinated group of Islamists engaged in the trafficking, abuse, and rape of tens of thousands of British girls while authorities either ignored the atrocities, blamed the victims, or helped the abusers.

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Now, one of those grooming gang leaders will not only not be deported from the U.K., despite more than two dozen child rape offenses, but he will be walking free from prison.

Here's more:

A grooming gang ringleader who was convicted of 30 child rapes reportedly cannot be deported - despite being stripped of his British citizenship.

Shabir Ahmed, 73, a key figure in the Rochdale grooming gangs, is set to be released from prison within a matter of days.

Ahmed immigrated to the UK from Pakistan and his British citizenship was revoked during his prison sentence - but he will stay in the country thanks to a rule in the Immigration Act 1971.

A clause protects Commonwealth citizens who arrived in the UK before 1973 from removal.

Instead, he will be allowed to live in the community under a number of curfews and exclusion zones.

Ahmed was jailed in 2012 for concurrent sentences of 22 and 19 years.

He was one of nine men convicted of sexual offences against multiple children, who they groomed at two takeaway restaurants in Rochdale. Prosecutors identified Ahmed as one of the ringleaders.

After 14 years behind bars, he is due to be released on July 2 this year, his victims have been told in an email.

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Related:

CRIME ENGLAND PAKISTAN UNITED KINGDOM

And when he abuses more girls, the cycle will repeat itself. How far the U.K. has fallen.

No justice in the courts.

That's when the government would ban rope and matches.

There's almost no choice left.

Yes. It blew up not because it's a great film but because it's accurately reading the room on this issue.

Deportation and remigration are, as always, the moderate options.

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The U.K. officials are making these choices deliberately. They could change the laws to deport these rapists, but they don't. The suffering is a price they're willing to pay so they can claim they're not 'racist' or 'bigoted.' Meanwhile, British women and girls pay the price of that virtue signaling.

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