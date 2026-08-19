The Left Seeks to Censor Media Outlets With 'Arday's Law'

Never let a crisis go to waste. That's the unofficial motto of the global Left, who haven't met a tragedy they didn't want to exploit for their political gain. Just the other day, U.K. Green Party leader Zack Polanski called for media outlets to be registered and regulated by the government because he doesn't like that they're not spreading his preferred misinformation about climate change.

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And over the last couple of weeks, the Left has attacked the media for reporting on Jason Arday, the former University of Cambridge professor who only got his position because he was young and black. That Arday fabricated most of his life story – including that he was mute until he was 11, a claim disputed by his grade school classmates — was moot to them. That he lied about and made up his academic work, plagiarized some of it, and had numerous complaints from students didn't matter, either. The leftists running Cambridge and those invested in DEI wanted to pat themselves on the back for making Arday the youngest black professor in the history of the institution.

But when the media actually did its job and investigated Arday's claims, asked questions, and exposed him for the fabulist he was, the Left said they were motivated by bigotry and racism. When Arday died, they also blamed the media. Remember: we don't have an official cause of death for Arday. It's possible he didn't commit suicide, which has been widely speculated. He could have died from natural causes.

Either way, the Left is looking to capitalize on his death because they're ghouls. Now they're pushing for "Arday's Law," which would limit how much the press can report on an individual.

There’s an online petition for a ludicrous ‘Arday’s Law’ which would limit how much the press can report on an individual.



It would be government censorship.



A better idea is to keep the free press and the notion that nobody of any race, religion or gender is above scrutiny. pic.twitter.com/Ozm2g7PU8d — Chris Rose (@ArchRose90) August 18, 2026

It's nothing but government censorship. And there's no way this would ever work in the real world.

The Good Law Project, vocal supporters of Arday, and others are calling for an inquiry into reporting around this fraud.

Here's more from the BBC:

Public figures and friends of Jason Arday have called for a public inquiry into media coverage surrounding the former Cambridge professor before his death. Labour MP Diane Abbott and actress Jameela Jamil are among 30,000 signatories of a letter to the prime minister, which claims Arday's death followed "two weeks of relentless harassment". The letter issued by group Good Law Project - which had been representing Arday after he stood down from his Cambridge role amid a plagiarism row - said many of its signatories had warned media outlets about the intensity of their reporting.

This is positively Orwellian.

George Orwell’s prophecy is unfolding right in front of us. The press shall not report on black frauds. This is a humiliation ritual of infantilisation presented as concern for black people. https://t.co/tUj6YjEto4 — RogueAcademic (@KaseraBM) August 18, 2026

And they think they're the good guys here. That's exactly what this is, by the way: insulating black professionals from scrutiny, especially if DEI policies elevate them to roles and positions they're unqualified for.

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It is a sad sign of the times that this grifter’s suicide has totally dominated the horrific MURDER of Ann Widdecombe. https://t.co/1A4MB65JG2 — Kraig (@Beltingsandwich) August 19, 2026

No one called for friendlier media coverage of conservatives after the death of Ann Widdecombe. In fact, the Left celebrated her death because she held traditional views on marriage, gays, and transgenderism. She was killed, allegedly, by a communist. Somehow, we don't think people like Widdecombe or any member of the Reform Party or Restore Britain would be protected by "Arday's Law."

Editor’s Note: Here at Townhall, we’ve been dealing with real government suppression of free speech for YEARS. Despite the threats and consequences, we refuse to go silent and remain committed to delivering the truth.

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