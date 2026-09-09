LCR = LGB: YAY!

Log Cabin Republicans, the GOP’s natural home for gay conservatives, recently filed for divorce from the transgender movement. High time and Hallelujah!

As LCR’s president, Ross Hemminger, explained August 20 in Townhall: “In 2015, the Log Cabin Republicans Board of Directors voted to add the ‘T’ under the umbrella of our mission — out of a belief that all adults should be allowed to pursue their own happiness, free of government interference, as long as it did not impede on the inalienable rights of others.”

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Hemminger’s thoughts parallel America’s innate libertarianism. When, for instance, fully grown decathlete Bruce Jenner became Caitlin, it was not everyone’s Olympic Gold Medal moment. However, it also was nobody’s javelin to discard but Jenner’s.

Since then, Hemminger continued, “The transgender movement has ceased focusing on adults at all — nearly all of their efforts and those of their aligned special interest groups focus on minors. They push schools to teach radical gender ideology; they want biological men in women’s sports regardless of the consequences; perhaps most offensively, they support gender reassignment treatments for minors, often without the knowledge or consent of the parents, knowing full well these treatments are mostly irreversible.”

“Gay men and women are losing public support across the country, and support for gay marriage and other once-widely accepted rights is eroding,” Hemminger lamented. Why? For millions of Americans, “Their view of the gay community is based on today’s radical transgender activists with their unnecessary and discomfiting focus on America’s youth.”

Many Americans — including plenty of gays — have leapt from the LGBTQIA2S+ bandwagon, largely because of chants like the one that echoed through Manhattan’s streets during June 2023’s Pride events: “We’re here, we’re queer, and we’re coming for your kids.”

The Portland, Oregon, public school system welcomed its teachers and staffers back to work on August 28 via a video that opened with local drag queen Dr. Poison Waters (male name Kevin Cook). “I’m here to wish you all a successful 2026, 2027 school year,” said Waters/Cook, practically pinned down by a sparkling red dress, enough “diamonds” to clog a pawn-shop display case, and a high-hair wig the size of a bowling ball bag.

“The video posted on the school district’s official Facebook account is free advertising for school choice and homeschooling,” Heritage Foundation Research Fellow Corey DeAngelis told Fox News. “Families need the power to take their children’s education funding to the schools that align with their values rather than subvert them.”

Sonja Shaw, a candidate for California superintendent of public instruction, responded: “Get politics and adult entertainment out of our schools and get back to educating children.”

Millions of gays abhor Drag Queen Story Hour, in which men in gaudy female attire and ghastly make-up read often sexually charged books to grammar-school students, even Kindergarteners. A gay bar near Dallas staged a June 2022 “family friendly” event called Drag Your Kids to Pride. Children watched a drag queen cavort beside a sign that read: “It’s Not Gonna Lick Itself.”

“Time and Place” eludes these sickos. Adults can debate intelligently whether sexuality (hetero, homo, and otherwise) belongs in a high school’s curriculum. But such lessons for K-6 graders? Hell NO!





Transgender entanglement with kids starts even earlier.

The Maine State Breastfeeding Coalition announced via Instagram in August: “We’re proud to celebrate and uplift trans lactation, chestfeeding, and Two-Spirit families during National Breastfeeding Month.”

MSBC’s Instagram post shows a fat, bearded man strapped to a machine that drains his nipples. As the Daily Signal’s Tyler O’Neill explained, male lactation “requires unsafe levels of drugs — which are passed through milk to babies — just to get men to produce a small amount of liquid, far less than babies need.”

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Such outrages make normal Gs, Ls, and Bs flee Ts at top speed.

When regular GLBs groan beneath giant Ts lashed to our backs, it’s no surprise that public enthusiasm for same-sex matrimony is plunging like a cannonball rolled off the Leaning Tower of Pisa.

Gallup reported in June that approval of gay marriage climbed from 27 percent of U.S. adults in 1996 to 71 percent in 2022. That figure has dropped to 65 percent today. Likewise, 71 percent found gay relationships morally acceptable in 2022. Today: 62 percent.

This falling satisfaction with gays coincides with rising transgenderism, too much of which is pedophilia adjacent. LCR’s trans allergy is appropriate.

“I have been concerned by many of the positions promoted by the transgender advocacy movement,” Andrew Desser, former eight-term board member of LCR’s D.C. chapter, told me: “My views on this are the same as President Trump’s: While I believe in the basic principle that adults should be free to live their lives as they wish, I strongly object to biological men competing in women’s athletics, gender-reassignment surgery for minors, and invocation of gender ideology in our public K-12 schools.”

“I respect this move,” said political commentator and social media influencer Rob Smith. “It likely will protect Log Cabin from the fate of many other organizations that once existed to protect the rights of gays and lesbians but have recently been completely overtaken by gender-cult radicals pushing lunacy under the ‘LGBTQ’ umbrella.” The U.S. Army veteran and author of the memoir Always a Soldier added: “Sanity wins.”

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By becoming an officially and strictly LGB institution, LCR has avoided the apotheosis of the prevailing insanity.

Canadian parliamentarian Leah Gazan signaled infinite virtue when she deployed 11 different letters, among the alphabet’s 26, (42 percent) to complain that a $7 billion budget cut catalyzed the “ongoing genocide of MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+.”

Newsweek translated this into English: “Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two‑Spirit (a term that is used by some First Nations to describe people who embody both masculine and feminine spirits), Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Questioning, Intersex, and Asexual people.” Plus others, TBD.

Even if one worships at this altar, how would he/they/them memorize such an exhausting catechism?

Despite such perplexing complexity, this matter asks two simple questions: What do gay men, who respect male genitalia, have in common with other men who regard these defining features as potential or actual medical waste? Where, exactly, does that Venn diagram intersect? Nothing and nowhere.

At last, Log Cabin Republicans have cut the “T” loose. Freed of this dead weight, may LCR now soar to commanding heights!

Manhattan-based Fox News Contributor Deroy Murdock is a long-time member and current trustee of Log Cabin Republicans.

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