Someone Tell Lindsay Clancy's Lawyer This Will Never Happen

There’s nothing more that needs to be said here: President Donald Trump isn’t going to pardon Lindsay Clancy. First, I don’t think he can, and it just isn't going to happen. That still didn’t stop Clancy’s attorney, Kevin Reddington, from making the plea on the morning news shows:

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Lindsay Clancy attorney Kevin Reddington making an appeal to Trump: "Mr. President, I would hope that you would consider, this young lady, the type of person she is, what she's been through, and consider a pardon." pic.twitter.com/dk2zO03XHv — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 8, 2026

Lindsay Clancy defense attorney Kevin Reddington calls on President Trump to grant her a pardon while on GMA this morning. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 8, 2026

Kevin Reddington knows that President Trump cannot pardon Lindsay Clancy. He also knows that both Trump -- and DA Cruz -- are Republicans. Listen to his answer to my question here. Full interview at this link: https://t.co/hn5JMAIvvs pic.twitter.com/YVb3ZxutRu — Kristina Rex (@KristinaRex) September 8, 2026

“Mr. President, I would hope that you would consider this young lady ... and consider a pardon,” Lindsay Clancy's attorney Kevin Reddington said on “Good Morning America.”



But President Trump cannot pardon state-level crimes. https://t.co/L3IBmyTeGK pic.twitter.com/v4xQ4uWhY5 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 9, 2026

A mistrial was declared. Reddington lost his chance at getting an acquittal by reason of insanity. The Plymouth County DA should refile charges immediately. Clancy killed all three of her kids in January 2023.

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