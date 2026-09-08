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Someone Tell Lindsay Clancy's Lawyer This Will Never Happen

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Sep 08, 2026 11:00 PM
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Someone Tell Lindsay Clancy's Lawyer This Will Never Happen
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

There’s nothing more that needs to be said here: President Donald Trump isn’t going to pardon Lindsay Clancy. First, I don’t think he can, and it just isn't going to happen. That still didn’t stop Clancy’s attorney, Kevin Reddington, from making the plea on the morning news shows:

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A mistrial was declared. Reddington lost his chance at getting an acquittal by reason of insanity. The Plymouth County DA should refile charges immediately. Clancy killed all three of her kids in January 2023. 

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News Topics CRIME | DONALD TRUMP | LINDSAY CLANCY | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
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