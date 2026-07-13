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Tipsheet

Reform Party Spokeswoman Ann Widdecombe Was Murdered, and Here's What We Know

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 13, 2026 2:30 PM
Reform Party Spokeswoman Ann Widdecombe Was Murdered, and Here's What We Know
AP Photo/Francisco Seco

There was a disturbing story out of the U.K. over the weekend. Ann Widdecombe, a Reform Party spokeswoman and conservative activist, was found bludgeoned to death in her home. A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the investigation.

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Here's more:

This afternoon, police announced they had launched a murder investigation into the death of Ann Widdecombe, 78-year-old former Conservative minister turned Reform UK spokeswoman.

This is how the news unfolded:

Friday morning: Widdecombe's agent announced her death "with great shock and sadness", but did not say when, how or where she died.

Friday early afternoon: Devon and Cornwall Police said Widdecombe was found deceased at her home on Thursday morning with serious injuries, and they had launched a murder investigation into her death.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer told the media the investigation is "shocking news", adding that Widdecombe's death is a "significant loss".

Later in the afternoon: Assistant Chief Constable Matt Longman announced that a 26-year-old white British man was arrested on Friday afternoon on suspicion of Widdecombe's murder, at an address in Newton Abbot - not far from Widdecombe's home in the Haytor area in Dartmoor.

While Police said the murder does not appear to be politically motivated or an act of terror, the counter-terrorism division reportedly took over the investigation earlier today.

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Those claims denying terrorism or political motivation were were met with understandable skepticism, given how the U.K. authorities treat crimes targeting White Brits.

Just five days before her death, Widdecombe's home was shown on national television.

And while the BBC reported the suspect was arrested not far from Widdecombe's home, he apparently had to travel hundreds of miles to get to her town.

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Police also released CCTV footage of the alleged suspect.

Vile Leftists celebrated the murder, of course, because Widdecombe had the audacity to support things like traditional marriage, Brexit, and oppose the radical trans agenda.

Widdecombe held views shared by the majority of Britons.

Despicable.

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Tatchell later apologized for his post.

Sure, Peter. Whatever you say.

Reform Party leader Nigel Farage remembered Widdecombe.

He said she would be deeply missed.

Others remembered Widdecombe's conservative activism.

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We need more women like Widdecombe, not fewer.

Given the state of the 'justice' system in the U.K., we doubt we'll get the full answer on why Widdecombe was targeted, although we can draw logical assumptions. May she rest in peace.

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