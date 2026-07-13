Reform Party Spokeswoman Ann Widdecombe Was Murdered, and Here's What We Know

There was a disturbing story out of the U.K. over the weekend. Ann Widdecombe, a Reform Party spokeswoman and conservative activist, was found bludgeoned to death in her home. A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the investigation.

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Horrific news out of England.



Reform Party spokeswoman and long-time conservative activist Ann Widdecomb was found dead with serious injuries. A m—rder investigation has been launched.



I’ve met Ms Widdecombe briefly before in London and am in complete shock.… — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) July 10, 2026

Here's more:

This afternoon, police announced they had launched a murder investigation into the death of Ann Widdecombe, 78-year-old former Conservative minister turned Reform UK spokeswoman. This is how the news unfolded: Friday morning: Widdecombe's agent announced her death "with great shock and sadness", but did not say when, how or where she died. Friday early afternoon: Devon and Cornwall Police said Widdecombe was found deceased at her home on Thursday morning with serious injuries, and they had launched a murder investigation into her death. Prime Minister Keir Starmer told the media the investigation is "shocking news", adding that Widdecombe's death is a "significant loss". Later in the afternoon: Assistant Chief Constable Matt Longman announced that a 26-year-old white British man was arrested on Friday afternoon on suspicion of Widdecombe's murder, at an address in Newton Abbot - not far from Widdecombe's home in the Haytor area in Dartmoor.

While Police said the murder does not appear to be politically motivated or an act of terror, the counter-terrorism division reportedly took over the investigation earlier today.

🚨BREAKING: Counter-Terrorism Police have now taken charge of the investigation into the suspected murder of Ann Widdecombe, following the emergence of significant new information and evidence — GB Politics (@GBPolitcs) July 13, 2026

Those claims denying terrorism or political motivation were were met with understandable skepticism, given how the U.K. authorities treat crimes targeting White Brits.

Things are getting serious in the UK. If it turns out a terrorist murdered her, he'll almost certainly be looking at a VERY steep fine. https://t.co/mszNiJ02Ch — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) July 13, 2026

Just five days before her death, Widdecombe's home was shown on national television.

🚨 NEW: Ann Widdecombe's home was shown on national TV just five days before she was murdered



It showed her front door, garden, library, conservatory, gym and kitchen pic.twitter.com/ITxYNYa8EY — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) July 13, 2026

And while the BBC reported the suspect was arrested not far from Widdecombe's home, he apparently had to travel hundreds of miles to get to her town.

Police say they are not looking for anyone else over the murder of Ann Widdecombe after arresting a 28yr old in Rotherham.



They also say it's not politically motivated.



He just drove almost 300 miles and back to kill her an old lady for no reason 👀

pic.twitter.com/WeTdosaMBb — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) July 12, 2026

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Police also released CCTV footage of the alleged suspect.

Footage of the suspect in the murder of Ann Widdecombe has been released, showing him leave his home early on Wednesday morning carrying a weapon, driving nearly 300 miles and killing the 78yr old lady.



And again police have reiterated "no political motivation"?



Seriously? https://t.co/U1qE6Ik7au pic.twitter.com/MoQtiBjAJF — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) July 12, 2026

Vile Leftists celebrated the murder, of course, because Widdecombe had the audacity to support things like traditional marriage, Brexit, and oppose the radical trans agenda.

Many leftists on social media are celebrating the m—rder of 78-year-old Ann Widdecombe. pic.twitter.com/OUItJqPhKv — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) July 10, 2026

Widdecombe held views shared by the majority of Britons.

🚨 NEW: An Aberdeen University employee is being investigated after saying she hoped Ann Widdecombe suffered an "extremely painful death”



"I hope she was handcuffed to the bed as she screamed in agony" pic.twitter.com/2tzauyTjkq — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) July 12, 2026

Despicable.

Peter Tatchell is a stain on our public life. An hour before police launched an investigation into the suspected murder of Ann Widdecombe....Tatchell - who is a consistent defender of child sexual abuse- denounced the 78 year old female politician as a bigot. He's a scumbag. pic.twitter.com/iBbxQJ7rLV — Malcolm Clark (@TwisterFilm) July 10, 2026

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Tatchell later apologized for his post.

I apologise for my insensitive comments about Ann Widdecombe's death



Nobody deserves to die, no matter what they believe in



My sincere condolences to Ann's family & friends



I support the police investigation & want justice for Annhttps://t.co/3NrXjnRsKr — Peter Tatchell (@PeterTatchell) July 10, 2026

Sure, Peter. Whatever you say.

Reform Party leader Nigel Farage remembered Widdecombe.

Ian speaks to leader of Reform UK Nigel Farage about former MP Ann Widdecombe who passed away aged 78.



"She is the best known female politician since Margaret Thatcher, I don't think anyone else comes close."@iancollinsuk | @Nigel_Farage pic.twitter.com/b2tXXLzPjM — Talk (@TalkTV) July 10, 2026

He said she would be deeply missed.

When Ann Widdecombe decided to stand for The Brexit Party in the snap 2019 European Elections, it was a big moment and huge boost. The voters loved her.



She played a decisive role in getting Brexit over the line and will be missed by us all. https://t.co/9C0xiqDvqV — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) July 10, 2026

Others remembered Widdecombe's conservative activism.

Ann Widdecombe in 2019: “Nobody has the right to live their lives being protected from offence or from insults or from hurt feelings. It is an occupational hazard of living in society.”



She was a remarkable woman who will be dearly missed. pic.twitter.com/m9Y2SNQmNk — Cillian (@CilComLFC) July 10, 2026

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We need more women like Widdecombe, not fewer.

An extraordinary woman, with clear principles.



Ann was found dead and possibly murdered at her Devon, UK, home on Thursday morning (investigation in progress); worth a listen in her honor. https://t.co/KVAlnxXqYm — Joe Lonsdale (@JTLonsdale) July 11, 2026

Given the state of the 'justice' system in the U.K., we doubt we'll get the full answer on why Widdecombe was targeted, although we can draw logical assumptions. May she rest in peace.

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