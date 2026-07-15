British Authorities Now Suspect Murder of Reform Party Spokeswoman Ann Widdecombe Was Political

Last weekend, Reform Party spokeswoman and conservative activist Ann Widdecombe, 78, was murdered at her home near Dartmoor. Widdecombe was found with serious injuries and a 26-year-old man was later taken into custody.

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Few details about that man were released, but police reassured us that Widdecombe's murder was neither an act of terrorism nor politically motivated.

Then we learned the Counter-Terrorism Police took charge of the investigation into her murder, reportedly after the 'emergence of significant new information and evidence.'

Now the Daily Mail is reporting that the man suspected of the murder had communist literature at his home, and police are saying the attack was politically motivated.

Ann Widdecombe 'murder' suspect had communist literature at home: Terror cops believe 'attack' WAS political https://t.co/scxX0vWUPm — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) July 13, 2026

Seriously? Scare quotes around murder and attack?

Here's more:

In a dramatic escalation, counter terrorism officers yesterday took over the investigation into the killing of the former Tory minister. It came after the discovery of Russian communist literature and other items of political ideology at the home of the suspected killer. And it marked a U-turn after the local force, Devon and Cornwall Police, spent days insisting that there was no link to terrorism. Officers, it is understood, are probing whether the 78-year-old may have been bludgeoned to death in a premeditated attack on Reform UK. They are looking at whether a self-radicalised loner may have considered the pensioner an 'easy target' in comparison to more prominent party figures, such as Nigel Farage, who have security. Last night, Reform accused Devon and Cornwall police of misleading the public in the initial stages of the investigation. Senior officers were under pressure to explain why they so publicly ruled out terror or a political motivation. When the bloodied body of the former prisons minister was found on Thursday morning, officers initially focused on a theory that she had disturbed a burglar at her home in Haytor, Dartmoor, even though nothing had been taken from the £600,000 property.

Communists always kill their political opponents.

why is murder in quotes? are you suggesting this just happened to her? — Observer of Things (@spinturf) July 14, 2026

We're not the only ones who spotted that. She was bludgeoned to death, and not during a home robbery. This was political.

Wait you’re telling me the fat violent slob who neighbours thought might be autistic and always on Reddit was a leftist ? — Dislocated Time 🇬🇧 🇮🇱 (@dislocatedtime) July 14, 2026

Least shocking news ever.

In my opinion, far left fanatics pose a very great threat to the stability of the UK, & Western Democracy.

Lenin, Stalin & Mao were very violent communists, inspired by the teachings of Karl Marx, to lead aggressive followers to enact violence & control through force. — Stephen Fear (@FearStephen) July 14, 2026

It's an ideology so good and successful they have to enact and enforce it under threat of violence.

And once it's confirmed it was political, this story will get swept under the rug so fast it'll make our heads spin.

This is a story that hasn't gotten nearly enough attention in America. Longtime conservative MP and Reform UK immigration spokeswoman Ann Widdecombe was brutally beaten to death in her home. The man arrested for it drove nearly 300 miles across the country to kill her. She was… https://t.co/orPXs9AoX4 — Theo Wold (@RealTheoWold) July 14, 2026

That's why we're bringing it to your attention. There have been numerous incidents of left-wing violence here in America, including the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, multiple assassination attempts targeting President Trump and administration officials, an attempt on the life of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and the Antifa/BLM riots.

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Now the commies are on the march to elected office, and we can expect more of this.

So he was a communist.



Just like with Southport when the police said he wasn't a Muslim and it wasn't terror. And then later they found it all over his hard drive.



The once great profession is firmly in the dirt https://t.co/Icr5XOZeZB — Tom ✝️ (@CrossAndCaptial) July 14, 2026

The police, especially in the UK, believe their job is not to investigate and find the truth, or hold the guilty accountable. They believe their job is to make sure people don't say mean things, think mean thoughts, or act 'racist.'

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