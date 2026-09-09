That Time a Dem Senator Knew She Was Cooked Over These Remarks on Illegals and Healthcare

It's an old clip, but still good, especially since the lie about Democrats not wanting to give illegal aliens healthcare, or worse, that they're not receiving federal health care benefits, is considered gospel in liberal circles. Of course, they do. What do you think attracts these hordes of illegals like a magnet? This Fox News interview with Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) occurred last October, but she knew she stepped on a landmine when she dropped this line about the issue.

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Her facial expression says it all — she knew she messed up. The outgoing New Hampshire senator tossed out the line ‘I’ve never heard anyone from my party say they support giving illegal aliens taxpayer-funded healthcare benefits’ without any pushback. This isn’t CNN, lady. We have the clips.

🚨 WOW! Fox News just absolutely stunned Sen. Jeane Shaheen (D).



SHAHEEN: I haven't heard anyone in my party wanting to give illegals taxpayer-funded healthcare!



FOX: I'm glad you said that. I have some tape...



"Show of hands: provide coverage for illegal aliens?"



EVERY… pic.twitter.com/vAch22LsJp — War Correspondent (@warDaniel47) September 8, 2026

Fox News’ Lawrence Jones knew he had the kill shot.

“Glad you said that,” he said. “I actually have some tape.” He then cut to the 2020 Democratic debate, where, lo and behold, Shaheen’s party was all gung-ho about giving taxpayer-funded healthcare to illegal aliens.

The "Shit! I'm caught in a lie" look pic.twitter.com/bzBGKRsdi6 — Hangtooth (@Michael31650850) September 8, 2026

The Democrats don't want to deport these people, so, yeah, they want to give them federal benefits as well.

Luckily, voters see through the ruse.

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