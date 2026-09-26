To No One's Surprise, a Former ABC News Reporter Said His Story on Joe Biden's Health Was Shut Down

Terry Moran posted something awful about Stephen Miller and got canned by ABC News for it, so this isn’t a redemption story. It’s another insight into how the media handled Joe Biden with kid gloves, despite their lack of access and an overall poor relationship with the former president. Say what you will about Trump; being yelled at is better than having a lid called at 10:03 AM. The best part came in June 2024, when Biden got his clock cleaned by Trump during the CNN debate; the great charade to hide this man’s true health was blown to smithereens.

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Sorry, we all knew this was true. It reached ‘Death of Stalin’ levels of absurdity: Biden is vibrant behind the scenes and in closed-door meetings, but we were not allowed to see any footage of him being just that. Meanwhile, even our allies across the pond saw a man they could relate to on Zoom calls, because he had elderly parents. It was clear he couldn’t do the job, and Moran wanted to do what seemed to be a lengthy report on the former president’s health in 2023-24 and got shot down (via NY Post):

Former ABC News correspondent Terry Moran says network brass “shut down very hard” his attempt to report on former President Joe Biden’s health in late 2023 or early 2024 — after he had grown concerned about the commander-in-chief’s condition while traveling with him months earlier. “I tried to do the story of Biden’s health before anybody else did in network, because I’d seen it and I got shut down very hard,” Moran said during an appearance on The Daily Beast Podcast. Moran, who left ABC amid a spat over one of his social media posts, said he traveled with Biden to Japan in the spring of 2023 and closely watched the then-80-year-old president. “I thought, okay, he’s still functioning, but man, he’s frail,” said Moran. […] “I wrote an email to everybody as gently and as respectfully as I could,” Moran said. “I think I still have it.” Moran said he stressed that he was not attempting to make a medical diagnosis, but argued that Biden’s apparent condition was a legitimate concern for voters.

He was told this was the medical unit’s domain. It’s part of the long saga of the media refusing to cover a legitimate story because they felt it could help Trump. Meanwhile, they overanalyzed Trump walking down an incline or something at the graduation ceremony of one of the service academies.

It’s something you already know, but a friendly reminder that when the media tries to play victim and claims they aren’t biased, no one cares if Trump slaps you across the face. There’s a reason we call you the ‘Democrat-media complex,’ you clowns.

It’s one thing to get things wrong. We get it; it happens. The pervasive failure from this industry remains astounding.

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