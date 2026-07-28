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Convicted Criminals Part of Latest Round of Deportations

Cameron Arcand
Cameron Arcand | July 28, 2026 4:15 PM
Convicted Criminals Part of Latest Round of Deportations
AP Photo/Cliff Owen

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) made multiple notable deportations on Monday of numerous convicted criminals in the United States illegally, Townhall has first learned.

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Guatemalan national Diego Cardona was previously convicted of homicide, and the Department of Homeland Security said he is a member of the 18th Street gang. 

Mexican national Andres Gonzalez Hernandez had a long list of convictions including robbery, larceny, assault, sexual assault, as well as burglary, as DHS says he is part of the Paisas gang.

Jose Manuel Ibarra Sanchez

A second Mexican national, Jose Manuel Ibarra Sanchez, was deported after being convicted on domestic violence and arson charges. 

Cuban national Francisco Matos Izquiedo had past convictions for assault, selling cocaine and aggravated assault, and he had prior arrests for multiple charges including domestic violence and drug possession, among others. Junior Gabriel Arcentales Villavicencio

Meanwhile, Ecuadorian national Junior Gabriel Arcentales Villavicencio was deported after a past drug trafficking conviction. 

“Every day, ICE is deporting more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from our country. Just yesterday, we deported murderers, sexual assailants, arsonists, drug traffickers, and gang members,” Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said in a statement. 

“Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, ICE has been unleashed to arrest and deport these dangerous criminals. Fire up the deportation planes!” Bis continued.

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Related:

DHS ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

The highlighted deportations come as the DHS has deported over 350,000 people so far this fiscal year, according to ABC News. 

“In President Trump’s first year back in office, more than 3 million illegal aliens have left the U.S. because of the Trump Administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration, including an estimated 2.2 million self-deportations. As of July 12, we have now deported over 985,000 illegal aliens and arrested over 1 million illegal aliens," a DHS spokesperson told Townhall.

The federal government continues to encourage illegal aliens to self-deport, with DHS posting on Tuesday, “Don’t hesitate to repatriate!”

“U.S. citizenship is a privilege. If you come here illegally, you are breaking the law,” DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin posted last week. “Under [President] Trump, illegal aliens are being detained and removed. Period.”

“We are committed to removing these drug traffickers, pedophiles, fraudsters, and other criminal aliens off our streets,” he continued.

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