This Will Play Well in Michigan: Abdul El-Sayed Says Football Is 'Toxic Masculinity'

Michiganders love their football, and as we inch closer to the NFL and college seasons, Abdul El-Sayed has decided to target one of the nation's most popular sporting events. El-Sayed says football is associated with a "toxically masculine" culture. That assertion can be seen in a new light after El-Sayed deleted hundreds of campaign videos, including ones where he said football has ties to slavery and

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Abdul El-Sayed wrote in a 2021 Substack post that "toxic masculinity is at the heart of football."



Is there anything uniquely American that these people don't absolutely despise? pic.twitter.com/ACBcDGYwgh — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 10, 2026

Unfortunately, the Substack post in question is now private, but here's more from The Midwesterner:

Michigan’s Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed has argued “toxic masculinity” is at the heart of American football and described racism, misogyny and homophobia as commonplace in the sport’s culture despite spending years playing football himself. El-Sayed made the comments in a 2021 Substack post responding to the resignation of then-Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, whose emails containing racist, homophobic and misogynistic language had recently become public. “The toxic masculinity at the heart of America’s most popular sport — and men’s sports culture more generally — is way deeper than a few emails or a Jay-Z turnaround,” El-Sayed wrote. El-Sayed played football growing up and was a captain and two-year starter at Bloomfield Hills’s tony Andover High School.

The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) despise everything that makes America great.

El-Sayed is wrong for Michigan. We deserve better. We’re all in for Michigan Mike Rogers. — Democrats For Mike Rogers (@DemsForMike) August 10, 2026

He's wrong for Michigan and wrong for America.

His terrorist donors/buddies at CAIR approve pic.twitter.com/NGOQX1KwKC — USARedWhiteBlueBlood (@Shamucalls) August 10, 2026

Of course they do.

Liberals took a potentially great series in Ted Lasso and ruined it with wokeness.



Now Abdul the terrorist comments about it. Not interested in the new season of Ted Lasso. — elephants are cool 🇺🇸🐊🐞🦅🐘🙏🍺🙃🇺🇸 (@FakeNewsExists) August 10, 2026

The Left ruins everything they touch.

it's a good thing that people in Michigan aren't into football https://t.co/0kEm2OpNQs — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) August 10, 2026

Yeah, not at all.

The people voting for him think this. https://t.co/ohEzxmalRc — memetic_sisyphus (@memeticsisyphus) August 10, 2026

That's the problem. The people voting for El-Sayed think football is toxic.

“As a brown kid with a funny name most people couldn’t pronounce…” habibi you are FORTY https://t.co/j0sOqnlFc4 — MWA (@RtrnSanity) August 11, 2026

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He has yet to grow up and get over it.

Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed acts like he dislikes American culture because he dislikes American culture. https://t.co/gPNB9i0A7Y — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) August 10, 2026

The Left wants to destroy American culture, and they won't stop until they do.

So let me get this straight:



Abdul El-Sayed hates football.



Francesca Hong hates Thanksgiving.



Which Democrat hates apple pie? https://t.co/Gra5oUTCLN — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 10, 2026

Probably all of them.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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