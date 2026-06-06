Why Is the 'Party of Decency' Running So Many Questionable Characters?

The Democrat party’s roster of shady candidates continues to grow after Adam Hamawy secured his party’s nomination for a U.S. House seat in New Jersey.

Adam Hamawy served as a defense witness for Omar Abdel-Rahman, the Blind Sheikh behind the 1993 World Trade Center bombing. A year earlier, he volunteered in Bosnia with an organization later designated by the U.S. Treasury as a financier of terrorism and linked by the 9/11… pic.twitter.com/r7Lbx24aKk — Mike Lawler (@lawler4ny) June 5, 2026

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Hamawy famously testified in defense of Omar Abdel-Rahman, commonly known as the Blind Sheik, who incited the 1993 World Trade Center bombing and was convicted of a plot to assassinate a former Egyptian president. Hamawy further moved to Bosnia to serve as a volunteer for an organization that would later be connected to the Al-Qaeda and Osama bin Laden network and ultimately classified by the Treasury Department as a financier of terrorism.

Hamawy joins other candidates who have gained a national profile for their scandalous behavior, like Democrats’ presumptive nominee for Senate in Maine Graham Platner.

Platner is perhaps the most scandal-ridden candidate in recent memory. With the Totenkopf tattoo he used to sport, his proclivity for deviant sexual behavior, and his alleged abuse of romantic partners, it is a wonder why Democrats continue to see him as a viable candidate. What’s more is that those are merely some of the issues that Platner is dealing with. The Senate-hopeful has made blasphemous comments about Jesus Christ and the Virgin Mary, maintains an account on app referred to as a “predator’s paradise,” and his self-admitted “flexible moral compass” have made his candidacy the focal point of the mid-terms.

Hamawy and Platner would easily find a friend in Texas Democrat James Talarico. Besides his heretical theology and love of transgender children, Talarico likewise has skeletons in his closet. Recent statements from Talarico and the publicly available timeline of his relationship show that he likely began dating his current girlfriend while she was still working as his employee. Talarico would later use his influence to secure a taxpayer-funded job in another office for his girlfriend.

Further, the Talarico campaign has refused to deny that any other problematic relationships have occurred with legislative staffers.

The so-called “party of decency” will face an uphill battle convincing voters that these candidates meet their alleged standards. That’s a challenger that Republicans say that they are willing to fight them on.

“The Democrat Party has lost the ability and willingness to meet basic standards of character and judgment,” RNC Spokeswoman Delanie Bomar told Townhall. “Voters are fed up with far-Left, ethically-challenged candidates; they want commonsense, America First Republicans.”

These problematic-progressives will face off against America First-minded Republicans in the midterm elections on November 3.

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