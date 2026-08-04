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The Sara Rodriguez Campaign Financing Saga Just Got Even More Interesting

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 04, 2026 4:45 PM
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The Sara Rodriguez Campaign Financing Saga Just Got Even More Interesting
AP Photo/Andy Manis, File

On July 13, Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez fired her campaign manager, citing problems with the campaign's financial disclosures. It turned out the situation was more dire than thought, and Rodriguez dropped out of the Wisconsin governor's race less than a week later.

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That threw the Wisconsin Democrats (WisDems) into full-blown panic, because they saw Rodriguez as their last best hope to beat Francesca Hong and win the gubernatorial race. But that wasn't to be, and socialist Francesca Hong is a lock to be the Democrat nominee now.

But the story about Rodriguez's campaign finance woes isn't over. The Dairyland Sentinel noticed something very odd on the Rodriguez campaign's latest finance report. This raises questions about how the Rodriguez campaign handled nonprofit funds.

Here's more:

On July 17, Rodriquez suspended her campaign amidst problems with her campaign finances. On July 22, the campaign sent a $52,900 reimbursement to the Wisconsin Forward fund with a brief but remarkable explanation.

“Funds borrowed from C4 account in error.”

That notation raises a host of new questions.

When did they receive the funds? Did they use them? Did the funds help the campaign float other bills that were coming due as the wheels were coming off?

Under state and federal campaign finance laws, 501(c)(4) organizations are prohibited from making direct contributions to candidate committees, and their political spending must remain legally independent from the campaigns they praise/support. Candidate committees likewise cannot treat nonprofit funds as campaign assets or coordinate their use.

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The Rodriguez campaign imploded after a promised $1 million television ad buy never materialized, after the vendors had not been paid. That must've tipped off the campaign to look at the finances, and everything else fell apart from there. A closer look at the books showed the Rodriguez campaign was in serious financial straits.

The Wisconsin Forward Fund is not a traditional PAC, but is instead a 501(c)4. That means, among other things, it can keep its donors secret.

It also spent a lot of money on boosting Rodriguez.

Matt Henkel of Americans for Prosperity noted that this was a "massive no-no" and could be very serious for the Rodriguez campaign.

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Even though Rodriguez fired her campaign manager and dropped out of the race, possible campaign finance violations are not simply going to go away.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | WISCONSIN
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