The People Who Enable Men in Women’s Sports

The United States Supreme Court has weighed in, and in a welcome 6-3 decision, they have determined that states can bar confused men from women’s sports.

This conflict was an 80-20 political winner for Republicans, and it remains a winning issue for them, since the regressive Left has no interest in backing away from their (shotgun wedding) support for the LGBT cult.

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They are running into a buzzsaw of political self-immolation on this issue, nonetheless. No matter how liberal, brazenly progressive, and just plain insane Democratic activists and their coterie of political coalitions may get, anyone with two eyes can see that men are different, and they have insurmountable advantages over women.

Even left-leaning news anchors on The Hill acknowledged the unavoidable injustice of allowing these biological men to compete against women and romp them again and again.

For men to step into the identities of women and then push them off the competition field is just brazenly wrong. Women’s groups were rightly up in arms about this whole affair of anti-biological folly. For decades, they had fought to ensure their own competitive opportunities, and now another interest group was charging in to take away their game.

As of now, 27 states refuse to allow confused men in women’s sports. The Supreme Court ruling is a big win for women.

It’s clearly wrong, and it’s evidently evil, to allow this abuse of rights and the language of fairness to erase women’s sports.

But deeper issues remain unresolved.

Obviously, men should not pretend to be women and invade women’s sports. Yet how many of the women in these different fields took a stance early on to stop the insanity? Why did the coaches and administrators across the country not speak up and shut down these barbarians in women’s clothing from entering women’s arenas to begin with?

Too many were quiet when they needed to be loud—or louder.

Many of them tried to hide behind the middle route.

Breitbart News claimed that the judges in a California sporting event made a bold decision during a very contested competition. True, the tournament judges awarded first place to a confused male athlete who placed first in a female competition. But they also handed a first-place medal to the female who placed second.

Such compromised cowardice is not a bold decision.

Such posturing is a marked capitulation. A BizPacReview op-ed captured the spirit of this barren attempt to save face for the competition while also recognizing the unfairness of the whole setup: “High school competition devolves into 'public humiliation ritual for girls.'”

The girls had to stand on the stage with a man, pretend that he is a she, let HIM win first place, wave and smile as though all is well with the world, that this is normal. They might as well stop using podiums and invest in Podi-Hims at this point.

And the adults enabled it.

All of the adults monitoring the young women, the larger audience of parents watching these competitions, with their clapping and celebrating, all sat by and watched a confused (creepy) biological male compete and best young women in their field.

The adults are complicit. That’s the problem. The decision-makers didn’t declare the obvious and end the madness at the outset.

As long as the emperor marches in the street wearing nothing, and no one says anything, then the lie continues. That’s the larger point.

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Transgenderism at its core is a lie, a corrupted ideology born out of the evil fruit of Marxist indoctrination and machinations. Truth no longer matters, no matter how political or ideologically incorrect it may seem on the surface.

The fight against “Transgender women in women’s sports” is not over because of the refusal to attack the core lie. Feminists focus on fairness, and they speak from identity politics. They posit the whole fight based on women’s rights and women’s place in the public square. What about right and wrong?

Parents are focusing on their daughters and their college futures. What about everyone else’s kids? Sure, they oppose some confused boy competing against their daughter, but they don’t have anything to say about the other confused boys invading women’s sports elsewhere?

What steps have these parents, these adults, taken to encourage their daughters to speak up and stop the trans insanity? For the past five years, I have watched dumbfounded as young women said nothing while men invaded their spaces. Confused men crashed into women’s beauty pageants. Men would push their way into dart competitions. Men would insist on using the same bathrooms, locker rooms, and fitting rooms, and it seemed as though they acquiesced to the madness.

I was too hard on the girls. The adults who were supposed to be protecting them, who were supposed to be defending them, who should have put aside their reputation and their reception among the local leaders in the community, didn’t speak up. They didn’t want to appear phobic, hateful, disgraceful in front of their peers.

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If the adults wouldn’t step up, it's no surprise that the kids didn’t say anything, either.

And how could they speak up? They didn’t have any foundation of authority. If fairness is the standard, then truth doesn’t matter.

And that’s yet another point.

Where’s the discussion on the basic facts? Men cannot become women. Men are not women, and women cannot be men. Fairness alone as the main doctrine fails in the long run. Why? Because the LGBT activists and their sheepish, sheeplike allies are also arguing from a place of fairness.

Those activists might say, “These transgender-identified individuals want to play sports, too. Why are you discriminating against them? It’s not fair!”

Thus, the insanity continues. Why do the common people stay quiet?

Too many in the general public have been sucked into the discrimination dungeon. They don’t want to be labeled as something mean. They fear the social media backlash. They have bought into the corruption of civil rights, and they don’t want to be compared to the KKK or Bull Connor because they don’t want confused men invading their daughters’ spaces, sports, and very selves.

I have listened to countless testimonies from frustrated parents of daughters who complain to school boards about the violation of their daughters’ personal space and place on the field.

Yet all too often, these parents will preface their speeches with: “I don’t hate the transgender community,” or “I have nothing against transgender people,” or “I love transgender kids, and some of my friends are transgender, too, but ….”

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Does anyone not see the problem here? Too many adults still don’t.

Granted, the Supreme Court took a stand where many of the adult leaders, coaches, and administrators refused. Yet even their stance has limits. The states that have banned men from women’s sports may maintain and enforce those prohibitions.

What about the states without those protections? What about the states where the powers that be insist on protecting the “rights” of the cross-dressers with cross-sex hormones instead of the rights of real girls and women? This conflict has not been resolved.

Reverse peer pressure could force transgender holdouts to get in line with biological reality. Then again, very few said anything before. Why should the transgender cultists change now?

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