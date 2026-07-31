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Francesca Hong Continues Trying to Distance Herself From the DSA

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Jul 31, 2026 10:00 AM
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Francesca Hong Continues Trying to Distance Herself From the DSA
AP Photo/Scott Bauer

Francesca Hong is a card-carrying, dues-paying member of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). There are multiple social media posts from Hong calling for the abolition of the Senate, police, prisons, ICE, and our borders. That all aligns with the DSA platform that was spelled out by co-chair Megan Romer on Fox News the other day.

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That won't play well with the voters in red areas or swing states like Wisconsin, and Hong knows that. Her campaign denied that Hong ever said she supported abolishing the Senate (and fact-checkers dutifully circled the wagons on her), and Hong is trying to put some distance between herself and the party she's supported for years.

"The national DSA has recently passed a platform including things like abolishing the Senate, prisons, and ICE. You say that you don't agree with some parts of their national platform. Are you trying to have it both ways by embracing that label but also backing away from some aspects of the platform?" asked host Kelly O'Donnell.

"So I do not have the endorsement from the national DSA and this recent platform that was released," Hong replied. "There are issues that I disagree on. But my values and my principles are rooted in democracy, in fairness, in human rights, in ensuring that we are fixing a rigged system that doesn't put working-class people first. And we are a campaign focused on the work and the workers."

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"So you may distance yourself from the national party but you do consider yourself a democratic socialist, right?" O'Donnell asked as a follow-up.

"Yes, because it allows me to make sure that the policies that we are supporting, the universal policies that will build permanent affordability, universal child care, paid leave for all, investing in that care economy with minimum wage and raising that minimum wage and strengthening unions by appealing Act 10," Hong said.

She does have principles and morals. They're outlined in the DSA platform. She's lying.

Bingo. Run as a moderate, govern as a radical.

No daylight between any of them.

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None of it.

There it is, in her own words.

Her language is very intentional. She never refers to law enforcement or crime, but "public safety." The "care economy" is also code for "spending billions of tax dollars on social programs that don't work."

Be careful, Wisconsin. She's baiting and switching you.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DEMOCRAT PARTY | SENATE | SOCIALISM | WISCONSIN
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