Francesca Hong Continues Trying to Distance Herself From the DSA

Francesca Hong is a card-carrying, dues-paying member of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). There are multiple social media posts from Hong calling for the abolition of the Senate, police, prisons, ICE, and our borders. That all aligns with the DSA platform that was spelled out by co-chair Megan Romer on Fox News the other day.

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That won't play well with the voters in red areas or swing states like Wisconsin, and Hong knows that. Her campaign denied that Hong ever said she supported abolishing the Senate (and fact-checkers dutifully circled the wagons on her), and Hong is trying to put some distance between herself and the party she's supported for years.

NBC: The DSA's platform includes abolishing the Senate, prisons, & ICE. You say that you don’t agree with some of it, are you trying to have it both ways?



HONG: There are issues that I disagree on, but…



NBC: You do consider yourself a Democrat Socialist, right?



HONG: Yes. pic.twitter.com/MO4evJOHtX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 30, 2026

"The national DSA has recently passed a platform including things like abolishing the Senate, prisons, and ICE. You say that you don't agree with some parts of their national platform. Are you trying to have it both ways by embracing that label but also backing away from some aspects of the platform?" asked host Kelly O'Donnell.

"So I do not have the endorsement from the national DSA and this recent platform that was released," Hong replied. "There are issues that I disagree on. But my values and my principles are rooted in democracy, in fairness, in human rights, in ensuring that we are fixing a rigged system that doesn't put working-class people first. And we are a campaign focused on the work and the workers."

"So you may distance yourself from the national party but you do consider yourself a democratic socialist, right?" O'Donnell asked as a follow-up.

"Yes, because it allows me to make sure that the policies that we are supporting, the universal policies that will build permanent affordability, universal child care, paid leave for all, investing in that care economy with minimum wage and raising that minimum wage and strengthening unions by appealing Act 10," Hong said.

@FrancescaHongWI is a socialist. She has NO principles or morals.



No brains as well. Disgusting human — John 🇺🇲🇮🇱 (@HntrCrkPiP) July 31, 2026

She does have principles and morals. They're outlined in the DSA platform. She's lying.

She's going to act like a moderate just like Abigail Spanberger of Virginia. But once she wins (IF) she's rule like a socialist. That's what Abby did !!! — Bill Jaeck (@BillJaeck) July 31, 2026

Bingo. Run as a moderate, govern as a radical.

DSA = Socialist = Communist = Marxist = Democrat



ALL the same.



No amount of verbal gymnastics or unauthentic denials will change the facts. — 🇺🇸 For Real - Every Day Is Opposite Day 🇺🇸 (@minwiswip) July 31, 2026

No daylight between any of them.

The DSA's platform includes abolishing the Senate, prisons, and ICE.



Francesca Hong’s platform includes abolishing the Senate, prisons, and ICE.



So what part does she disagree with? https://t.co/KCXyhphp7o — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) July 31, 2026

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None of it.

She doesn’t disagree with any of these positions. At this point, @FrancescaHongWI is simply lying. https://t.co/7EikcthWui pic.twitter.com/JBIA2auEvn — Tiffany War Room (@TiffanyWarRoom) July 31, 2026

There it is, in her own words.

Investing in the “care” economy.



Another collectivist loon who wants to redistribute wealth and run the country into the ground.



We really should outlaw this kind of platform. It would face scrutiny, but I would still try. This ideology is antithetical to American values and… https://t.co/hV8e14NkZq — Parish Patriots (@ParishPariah12) July 30, 2026

Her language is very intentional. She never refers to law enforcement or crime, but "public safety." The "care economy" is also code for "spending billions of tax dollars on social programs that don't work."

Be careful, Wisconsin. She's baiting and switching you.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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