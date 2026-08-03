Despite Her Endorsement, New York Democrats Distance Themselves From Deeply Unpopular Kathy Hochul

New York Democrats seem less than keen on having close ties with Gov. Kathy Hochul, who is running for reelection this year. Hochul, who has a 44 percent unfavorable rating, is still ahead in the polls but it's clear that not everyone thinks she's a winning partner.

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Reps. Tom Suozzi and Laura Gillen are both distancing themselves from Hochul ahead of the midterms, with both failing to mention Hochul on their websites despite having Hochul's endorsement.

Gov. Who-chul? Long Island Dems don't mention Hochul on election websites https://t.co/uP5d5tUkxJ pic.twitter.com/yDdE1z3uUh — New York Post (@nypost) August 3, 2026

Here's more:

Long Island Democrats ignored Gov. Kathy Hochul on their websites even though the incumbent is sitting on top of the party ticket in the November elections. US Reps. Tom Suozzi and Laura Gillen don’t mention Hochul as a backer, an apparent snub to the top elected Democrat in the state as some insiders speculate local party members are afraid association with the governor could hurt their chances on the island. Another congressional candidate and several other local state pols also don’t list Hochul, who is facing Long Island Republican Bruce Blakeman in the gubernatorial race. “If candidates thought Hochul would win Long Island, they would stand next to her,” one local Democratic source told The Post, saying her appeasing socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani could turn off some suburban voters.

But there's more to this. In the past, both Suozzi and Gillen have sucked up to Hochul in the past. In 2022, Suozzi lost to Hochul in the primary and groveled to her, going so far as to apologize for attacking her and kowtowing to her demands so he could get his congressional seat back.

Gillen has also fawned over Hochul. Almost a decade ago, Gillen called Hochul a "powerful, intelligent woman."

"So great talking with Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul. We are lucky to have such a powerful, intelligent woman running our state. I think we should have more women like her running our town and county!" Gillen wrote on Facebook. In 2019, Gillen posted a photo of herself and Hochul, saying it was "wonderful" to meet with Hochul. That same year, Hochul posted a photo with Gillen to celebrate the Democrats' win in Nassau County and Gillen had Hochul swear her in as Hempstead Town Supervisor.

When I see the number of women who have stepped up to run for office in Nassau County it is incredible!



Thanks to great leadership and these extroardinary women, Nassau has flipped from red to blue. Let's keep it that way by supporting local Democratic candidates on Tuesday 🗳 pic.twitter.com/JUFk1jLnXD — Kathy Hochul (@KathyHochul) November 3, 2019

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It's clear Suozzi and Gillen want to have their cake and eat it, too. They had no problem rubbing elbows with Hochul and embracing the policies that have harmed New Yorkers in their districts and across the state, but now that Hochul is unpopular, the two cannot distance themselves from her fast enough.

"Two-Faced Tom Suozzi and Lying Laura Gillen spent years cozying up to Kathy Hochul and embracing their disastrous policies," said NRCC Spokeswoman Maureen O'Toole. "Now, they're desperate to cover up their blind allegiance to her because they agree she's deeply unpopular. But Long Islanders see right through their lies, and they won't let Suozzi and Gillen have it both ways."