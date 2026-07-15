John Fetterman Has Just Two Words for New York Following Gov. Hochul's Data Center Moratorium

New York Governor Kathy Hochul was the first governor in the nation to issue a moratorium on data centers.

New York is the first state in the nation to enact a moratorium on data centers, pausing construction on new facilities for one year.



"I need safeguards in place to protect New Yorkers," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. https://t.co/4pVCiuM9cE — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) July 14, 2026

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New York is the first state in the nation to enact a moratorium on data centers, pausing construction on new facilities for one year. An executive order by Gov. Kathy Hochul bans state lawmakers from approving environmental permits for hyperscale data centers. Hochul said Tuesday the pause will give lawmakers time to create a framework to protect residents and the environment. Hyperscale data centers contain thousands of computer servers and typically use 50 or more megawatts of power, the equivalent of 50,000 homes, to operate. They also require a steady supply of water to keep cool. The moratorium only applies to new projects, so ones that were previously approved will still go forward.

As Townhall LIVE showed back in April, data centers—part of President Trump's AI framework—are critical for beating China in the AI race. We do not want China to control AI and the future of technology, and there are ways to address the concerns people have about data centers. But Democrats have come out against data centers, and likely because doing so helps our enemies.

John Fetterman had two words for Kathy Hochul and his fellow Dems applauding this: China wins.

Yes, it does.

Never forget that Hochul had a Chinese spy on her staff.

Meanwhile NY Democrats will happily pave over thousands of acres of good farmland to put in solar owned by foreign corps. Solar that sits there and does nothing 3/4 of the day. pic.twitter.com/Uib3uk3jge — 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) July 14, 2026

But that's (D)ifferent.

So much of the anti-AI movement is absolutely being driven by China, which wants the U.S. to fall behind.



Hochul should especially be wary of this given that one of her former top aides, Linda Sun, was recently prosecuted for getting paid millions to act as an agent of the CCP. https://t.co/BsOV8ndz62 — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 15, 2026

All of this.

The Chinese spy said Kathy Hochul was more 'obedient' than Governor Cuomo, and it shows.

I'm gonna yell at Fetterman on a good deal of things but I'm also here for him on many other things like this https://t.co/yj06dd3K73 — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair 🦥 (@senatorshoshana) July 14, 2026

He's right, again, and not afraid to break with his party.

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