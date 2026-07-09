Hochul Brags About Taxing New Yorkers to Stick It to Trump

The driving force behind today's Democratic Party is resistance to President Trump. Pretty much every Democrat is afflicted with a bad case of Trump Derangement Syndrome, and they're going to take it out on the voters. Recall that during the 2024 campaign, when President Trump proposed no tax on tips for service workers, Democrats screeched and howled about how it wouldn't work. Some Democrat-led states refuse to enact the policy even today. But when Kamala Harris stole the idea, it suddenly became a brilliant move that would help working-class Americans.

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In New York, Governor Kathy Hochul is doing something similar, bragging about keeping the congestion pricing for New Yorkers because President Trump thinks it's a bad idea.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul brags about taxing NYC commuters to spite President Trump:



"We will continue to stand up to the Trump administration and say that ain’t going anywhere Mr. President. We are keeping our congestion pricing!” pic.twitter.com/ARd5NTX429 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 8, 2026

"You are an important part of us getting congestion pricing over the line," Hochul said. "Thank you very much. And we'll continue to stand up to the Trump administration and say, 'That ain't going anywhere, Mr. President! We are keeping our congestion pricing!' Cause it's 27 million fewer cars on the roads in our city!"

Meanwhile, New Yorkers are routinely assaulted, stabbed, pushed onto train tracks, and set on fire on the city's public transportation.

Good work, Democrats.

It also taxes those of us who live in the area of the congestion zone. Every time I pick my daughter up at soccer I have to pay the tax for the luxury of going home. When I visit relatives in Queens, I pay just to go home. She screwed all of us. — GayRepublicanDad (@steant_pros) July 8, 2026

But she's standing up to Trump, and that's what's really important here.

Imagine being taxed for driving your vehicle in your own neighborhood 🤦🏻‍♀️Welcome to my world. — Lisa (@politeracy) July 8, 2026

Democrats think this is great.

The theft through taxation continues. Tracks for the organized crime family. — based bombshell (@badboujeebabee) July 8, 2026

Taxation is always theft.

She’s in more photo ops with Zohran Mamdani in the first 6 months that she was with Eric Adams in 4 years. https://t.co/q7hFEdzH5s — Moshe Hill (@HillWithView) July 8, 2026

Because Hochul, like other establishment Democrats, know Mamdani's socialists have them in the crosshairs.

So because of a political spat with the President, you celebrate, and cheer taxing your constituents, who go to work in your city, and state, to make a living, and provide for their families? Horrible policies for people you represent. https://t.co/iRvVSb5byq — Staten Island Young Republican Club (@StatenIslandYRs) July 8, 2026

Democrats do not care. They support illegal immigration even though it harms Americans in numerous ways. Taxing Americans is small potatoes compared to that.

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