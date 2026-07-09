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Tipsheet

Hochul Brags About Taxing New Yorkers to Stick It to Trump

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 09, 2026 9:00 AM
Hochul Brags About Taxing New Yorkers to Stick It to Trump
Darren McGee/ Office of Governor Kathy Hochul via AP

The driving force behind today's Democratic Party is resistance to President Trump. Pretty much every Democrat is afflicted with a bad case of Trump Derangement Syndrome, and they're going to take it out on the voters. Recall that during the 2024 campaign, when President Trump proposed no tax on tips for service workers, Democrats screeched and howled about how it wouldn't work. Some Democrat-led states refuse to enact the policy even today. But when Kamala Harris stole the idea, it suddenly became a brilliant move that would help working-class Americans.

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In New York, Governor Kathy Hochul is doing something similar, bragging about keeping the congestion pricing for New Yorkers because President Trump thinks it's a bad idea.

"You are an important part of us getting congestion pricing over the line," Hochul said. "Thank you very much. And we'll continue to stand up to the Trump administration and say, 'That ain't going anywhere, Mr. President! We are keeping our congestion pricing!' Cause it's 27 million fewer cars on the roads in our city!"

Meanwhile, New Yorkers are routinely assaulted, stabbed, pushed onto train tracks, and set on fire on the city's public transportation.

Good work, Democrats.

But she's standing up to Trump, and that's what's really important here.

Democrats think this is great.

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Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS KATHY HOCHUL TAXES

Taxation is always theft.

Because Hochul, like other establishment Democrats, know Mamdani's socialists have them in the crosshairs.

Democrats do not care. They support illegal immigration even though it harms Americans in numerous ways. Taxing Americans is small potatoes compared to that.

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