Could a Republican Be the Next Governor of New York? At Least One Poll Says It's Possible.

Polling is not an exact science, and sometimes it's just plain wrong. Remember, Kamala Harris was up by double digits in Iowa, according to a last-minute poll. President Trump ended up winning the state by 13 points. And that's the only poll that ultimately matters: election day.

Advertisement

But polls should not be dismissed, and this one out of New York might be cause for concern for Governor Kathy Hochul. With a couple of months before the election, it shows that her challenger, Republican Bruce Blakeman, is only six points behind her.

🚨BREAKING: We have a close race in New York for governor, with Hochul ahead by just 6%.



New York - 2026 Governor

🟦Kathy Hochul* 47% (+6)

🟥Bruce Blakeman 41%



Hochul is notably unpopular and won by less than 7% in 2022. The Empire State is now in play for the GOP.… pic.twitter.com/eMJ9rXg7ra — Election Time (@ElectionTime_) July 7, 2026

The post is slightly incorrect, too. Hochul lost by less than six points in 2022. Hochul's favorability rating has declined a little bit, too.

Idiots in New York vote Democrat all while it’s burning down around them



Full idiots https://t.co/O0XDQf3EH0 — A Cathleen (@acathleen5) July 8, 2026

Any New Yorker who doesn't live in Manhattan has to bristle at their tax dollars going to bail out the commie in Gracie Mansion.

Blakeman is the Nassau County Executive, and he's done a good job.

Bruce Blakeman is the Nassau County Executive. Grok describes his county as “generally well run in key fiscal and safety areas, with strong financial management, top-tier public safety, and excellent education outcomes.”



Grok describes New York State under Gov Hochul as “one of… https://t.co/bp0YmG2YBd — David Asman (@DavidAsmanfox) July 8, 2026

The post reads:

Grok describes New York State under Gov Hochul as “one of the least affordable states. High taxes, housing shortages, and out-migration concerns persist despite initiatives. Many residents feel squeezed. “Her Adjustments to bail reform (criticized by progressives as regressive), stadium funding deals, and perceived slow progress on climate goals or congestion pricing. Environmentalists note some walk-backs on building electrification and pipelines.” Something else about Blakeman—as NYC copes with a mayor whose friend Hassan Piker has said: “NYC deserved 9/11”: Blakeman’s nephew, NYS Court Officer Tommy Jurgens, was killed in the line of duty on 9/11 while assisting in the evacuation of Tower 2 of the World Trade Center.

Blakeman is citing other polls, too, that show it's time for new state leadership.

Families across New York are struggling with high taxes and rising costs. 55% of New Yorkers say it's time for someone new to lead this state.



I cut taxes in Nassau and made it the safest county in America. When I am Governor, I'll bring those same results to every corner of New… pic.twitter.com/EJCfO6a1hG — Bruce Blakeman (@NassauExec) July 7, 2026

The momentum clearly favors Blakeman at the moment. Here's hoping he can capitalize on it and send Hochul packing.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.