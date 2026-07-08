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Tipsheet

Could a Republican Be the Next Governor of New York? At Least One Poll Says It's Possible.

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 08, 2026 10:00 AM
Could a Republican Be the Next Governor of New York? At Least One Poll Says It's Possible.
AP Photo/Heather Khalifa

Polling is not an exact science, and sometimes it's just plain wrong. Remember, Kamala Harris was up by double digits in Iowa, according to a last-minute poll. President Trump ended up winning the state by 13 points. And that's the only poll that ultimately matters: election day.

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But polls should not be dismissed, and this one out of New York might be cause for concern for Governor Kathy Hochul. With a couple of months before the election, it shows that her challenger, Republican Bruce Blakeman, is only six points behind her.

The post is slightly incorrect, too. Hochul lost by less than six points in 2022. Hochul's favorability rating has declined a little bit, too.

Any New Yorker who doesn't live in Manhattan has to bristle at their tax dollars going to bail out the commie in Gracie Mansion.

Blakeman is the Nassau County Executive, and he's done a good job.

The post reads:

Grok describes New York State under Gov Hochul as “one of the least affordable states. High taxes, housing shortages, and out-migration concerns persist despite initiatives. Many residents feel squeezed.

“Her Adjustments to bail reform (criticized by progressives as regressive), stadium funding deals, and perceived slow progress on climate goals or congestion pricing. Environmentalists note some walk-backs on building electrification and pipelines.”

Something else about Blakeman—as NYC copes with a mayor whose friend Hassan Piker has said: “NYC deserved 9/11”: Blakeman’s nephew, NYS Court Officer Tommy Jurgens, was killed in the line of duty on 9/11 while assisting in the evacuation of Tower 2 of the World Trade Center.

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS KATHY HOCHUL NEW YORK POLLING REPUBLICAN PARTY

Blakeman is citing other polls, too, that show it's time for new state leadership.

The momentum clearly favors Blakeman at the moment. Here's hoping he can capitalize on it and send Hochul packing.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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