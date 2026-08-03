Here's How New York Magazine Dismissed the Rise of Democratic Socialism

There's always a process by which the Left dismisses the latest unfavorable news story. When conservatives said non-citizens were voting, for example, they said it wasn't happening. "That's already illegal," Democrats argued. "We don't need laws to secure our elections."

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Then, as New Jersey showed us, when we learn the story is, in fact, true, the Left dismisses again, saying "Okay, it's happening, but it's not happening a lot. Why are you so concerned?" Abby Phillip tried playing this game with Scott Jennings over New Jersey, asking him to explain how 6,600 non-citizens registered to vote is "widespread." Then, when we learn the story is true and happening frequently, the narrative shifts again to, "Yeah, it's happening, and here's why it's a good thing."

This story from New York Magazine on the rise of Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), is clearly Phase Two of this process. They're dismissing the rise of democratic socialism in the Democratic Party as

The GOP’s big red scare is really stupid. Democrats aren’t communist, and the relatively small progressive surge in this year’s primaries isn’t a Bolshevik Revolution, writes Ed Kilgore. https://t.co/VAXP83UPsH — New York Magazine (@NYMag) August 2, 2026

Here's more:

But the GOP is trying something fundamentally different heading into the 2026 midterms: calling Democrats “communists,” “Bolsheviks,” and “Marxists.” Unlike radical, these are terms with a specific content and a very long history. And it’s not just Donald Trump doing this, though he pioneered the practice by calling Kamala Harris a communist (and also a “monster”) back in 2020. He also achieved peak Red Scare hysteria in a high-profile speech this year, as the Guardian reported: “A generation after we fought and won the cold war against the menace of communism, there is now a resurgence of the communist menace in our land, including from newcomers to our country who embrace ideas totally opposed to our way of life and our great success,” he said in a speech at Mount Rushmore on 3 July, on the eve of the US’s 250th birthday. He vowed to “vanquish communists quickly” and “send them into exile”. The most explicit effort to tie the communism threat to the midterms came from House Majority Leader Steve Scalise: “The Bolshevik takeover of the Democrat Party is in full swing, and communism is on the ballot this November against freedom …

“Now, in far-left Democrat districts, those communist candidates are gonna likely be elected, but in swing districts, it draws an incredibly sharp contrast between our incumbent Republicans who are working to make life more affordable for working families against these communists who want to literally defund the police … You’re seeing it play out in cities like New York, but it’s coming to a town near you, and it will absolutely be on the ballot this November because the American people do not want America to become a communist nation. But that means Americans have to participate this November to stop it from happening.” And here’s RNC chairman Joe Gruters: “We have President Donald J. Trump, and everything that he’s already delivered in the first two years, and you combine that, the fact that, and the common sense that he delivers, versus the communism and this left-wing radical agenda that the Left is pushing, I think it’s a clear choice.” Aside from just smearing Democrats with a broad red brush, Republicans are, of course, seizing on the recent progressive surge in Democratic primaries to depict them as hurtling to the far left. They are grossly exaggerating the surge, of course (so far, just three members of the Democratic Socialists of America have won congressional primaries), and then totally misstating the views of the progressive candidates who are winning.

The DSA themselves have said their end goal is full-blown communism, and to enact that, they'll abolish our borders, ICE, the Senate, the Supreme Court, the presidency, and anything else that stands in their way.

You’ll do this “it’s not communism” routine until the DSA folks make their communism undeniable, then you’ll switch to “sure it’s communism but that’s good”



We’ve seen this song and dance about 8,000 times before. — Sunny (@sunnyright) August 2, 2026

Bingo. That's exactly how this plays out.

Ed Kilgore can take a long walk off of a short pier. pic.twitter.com/uNajELjHfd — Pam D (@soirchick) August 2, 2026

"Strategist."

Translation: Anyone who loves this country should be deathly afraid of the rise of communism within the Democrat Party. — Bygones_be_Bygones (@BygonesbeBygon7) August 2, 2026

Yes. This is a tacit admission it's far more widespread than we realize.

The DSA are winning across the board and you're still shoving your head in the sand? You're either complicit or truly believe the leopard won't eat my face lie — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) August 2, 2026

What about both? Both is good.

Compare how they wrote about "MAGA" in 2015. https://t.co/Xixuxo3Vhx — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 2, 2026

That would be fascinating.

They got slammed by Rep. Abe Hamadeh, too.

The fake news claims we’re baselessly reviving the “Red Scare” while socialists openly push communist tenets in broad daylight, class warfare, the destruction of private property, and total state control of the economy.



No need to reinvent the English language.



The Bolsheviks… https://t.co/PFZMQx2thY — Office of Congressman Abe Hamadeh (@RepAbeHamadeh) August 2, 2026

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"The Bolsheviks are already inside the Democrat Party," Hamadeh wrote.

May I take this opportunity of emphasizing that there is no communism in the Democratic Party. Absolutely none. And when I say none, I mean there is a certain amount. https://t.co/bSXu4BRxVQ pic.twitter.com/tG894kFu3F — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) August 2, 2026

They can deny it all they want, but we see it. The Democratic Party is being overrun by communists, and we must stop it. It's not a red scare; it's reality.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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