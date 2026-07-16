Sheldon Whitehouse Continues to Be Insufferable

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) made his point about sexual misconduct quite clear with CNN’s Jake Tapper yesterday: he only cares about Democratic women who are raped or abused. He can get away with saying this stuff because he’s from a deep blue state, but it still doesn’t negate the fact that he’s a grade-A piece of s**t.

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Whitehouse was asked about the fallout from Graham Platner and the Maine Senate race. Platner finally resigned after a rape allegation was made public by Jenny Raciot, who accused the Nazi oyster farmer of attacking her in 2021. Yeah, the fact that the SS tattoo wasn’t enough to shake Democrats from supporting him is another issue altogether.

‘If we don’t look with some professional skepticism at allegations then I think we’ve not done our duties,’ Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse told @jaketapper and added ‘when the allegations continue… you acknowledge that yes, there’s enough there to go forward. That’s the way… pic.twitter.com/lZcwFYTe6o — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) July 16, 2026

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse thinks that domestic abuse victims should not be believed if they're Republican:



Q: Why did you dismiss Fifield?



A: When looking at allegations you have to evaluate things like if there is corroboration, she was involved in a Koch-brothers operation. pic.twitter.com/62Hhpbz7nx — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 15, 2026

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) says he still doesn’t believe Graham Platner’s first accuser who was a Republican



Whitehouse: “When looking at allegations you have to evaluate things like if there is corroboration, she was involved in a Koch-brothers operation”



Source: CNN pic.twitter.com/w5rzYAkR8z — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) July 16, 2026

The initial accuser, Lyndsey Fifield, is a Republican — that’s why he doesn’t believe her. Fifield was a former girlfriend of Platner’s, who alleged emotional and domestic abuse. I guess Whitehouse missed the follow-up about how The New York Times botched the initial story, made Fifield the focus, glossed over the other allegations for which Fifield provided evidence and leads for corroboration, but the outlet did nothing, leaving her open to attack from progressives like Whitehouse, apparently. CNN was able to corroborate everything Fifield alleged, by the way, with Politico revealing what the New York Times should have and could have reported in their story—that Platner also sexually assaulted women.

The whole thing is just laughable, as Whitehouse talked about due process and how he’s some expert because he’s a former prosecutor. That doesn’t mean anything, man. There are bad lawyers, and you’re no exception. We remember how you led the character assassination of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, the questions about boofing, and the baseless claims about Kavanaugh being a sexual abuser. To this day, there is no evidence that the main person behind this circus at the time, Kavanaugh’s accuser Christine Blasey Ford, ever met the man.

Sheldon Whitehouse is a s****y man and an even worse legal mind. Small man, small state—it jives.

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