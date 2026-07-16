Sheldon Whitehouse Continues to Be Insufferable

Was James Talarico Drunk When He Did This Interview?
Was James Talarico Drunk When He Did This Interview?
This Former Dem Lawmaker Is Facing an Investigation Into How She Used Tornado Relief Funds
This Former Dem Lawmaker Is Facing an Investigation Into How She Used Tornado...
The World Made Anew
The World Made Anew
This Democrat Governor Used State Helicopter for Swanky Party After Preaching About Affordability
This Democrat Governor Used State Helicopter for Swanky Party After Preaching About Afford...
Ro Khanna Just Said This About Former Rep. Jamaal Bowman and Cori Bush, Proving He Has No Shame
Ro Khanna Just Said This About Former Rep. Jamaal Bowman and Cori Bush,...
Tim Walz's Excuse for Pardoning a Child Molester Is Despicable, Even for Him
Tim Walz's Excuse for Pardoning a Child Molester Is Despicable, Even for Him
While Tom Tiffany Brings in a Record-Breaking Fundraising Haul, WI Democrats Are Struggling Statewide
While Tom Tiffany Brings in a Record-Breaking Fundraising Haul, WI Democrats Are Strugglin...
J.K. Rowling Is Absolutely Destroying Amnesty International, and We're Enjoying It
J.K. Rowling Is Absolutely Destroying Amnesty International, and We're Enjoying It
Turns Out Haley Stevens Is Absolutely Trouncing Abdul El-Sayed Among Black, Working-Class Voters
Turns Out Haley Stevens Is Absolutely Trouncing Abdul El-Sayed Among Black, Working-Class...
Colorado Governor Jared Polis Jumps on the Anti-Socialist Bandwagon
Colorado Governor Jared Polis Jumps on the Anti-Socialist Bandwagon
The Sara Rodriguez Campaign Is Basically Rearranging Deck Chairs on the Titanic at This Point
The Sara Rodriguez Campaign Is Basically Rearranging Deck Chairs on the Titanic at...
This Defense CEO Says Waiting to Strike Iran Was Never an Option
This Defense CEO Says Waiting to Strike Iran Was Never an Option
ABC's The View Could Take a Serious Hit From the FCC Just in Time for the Midterms
ABC's The View Could Take a Serious Hit From the FCC Just in...
Karoline Leavitt Is Back – and Explains Iran's 'Very Tragic Decision for Them'
Karoline Leavitt Is Back – and Explains Iran's 'Very Tragic Decision for Them'
Tipsheet

Sheldon Whitehouse Continues to Be Insufferable

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 16, 2026 3:00 PM
Sheldon Whitehouse Continues to Be Insufferable
Tom Williams/Pool via AP

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) made his point about sexual misconduct quite clear with CNN’s Jake Tapper yesterday: he only cares about Democratic women who are raped or abused. He can get away with saying this stuff because he’s from a deep blue state, but it still doesn’t negate the fact that he’s a grade-A piece of s**t. 

Advertisement

Whitehouse was asked about the fallout from Graham Platner and the Maine Senate race. Platner finally resigned after a rape allegation was made public by Jenny Raciot, who accused the Nazi oyster farmer of attacking her in 2021. Yeah, the fact that the SS tattoo wasn’t enough to shake Democrats from supporting him is another issue altogether. 

The initial accuser, Lyndsey Fifield, is a Republican — that’s why he doesn’t believe her. Fifield was a former girlfriend of Platner’s, who alleged emotional and domestic abuse. I guess Whitehouse missed the follow-up about how The New York Times botched the initial story, made Fifield the focus, glossed over the other allegations for which Fifield provided evidence and leads for corroboration, but the outlet did nothing, leaving her open to attack from progressives like Whitehouse, apparently. CNN was able to corroborate everything Fifield alleged, by the way, with Politico revealing what the New York Times should have and could have reported in their story—that Platner also sexually assaulted women. 

Recommended

Leftist Women Are an Abomination Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Related:

CNN LIBERAL MEDIA SHELDON WHITEHOUSE GRAHAM PLATNER

The whole thing is just laughable, as Whitehouse talked about due process and how he’s some expert because he’s a former prosecutor. That doesn’t mean anything, man. There are bad lawyers, and you’re no exception. We remember how you led the character assassination of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, the questions about boofing, and the baseless claims about Kavanaugh being a sexual abuser. To this day, there is no evidence that the main person behind this circus at the time, Kavanaugh’s accuser Christine Blasey Ford, ever met the man. 

Sheldon Whitehouse is a s****y man and an even worse legal mind. Small man, small state—it jives. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Leftist Women Are an Abomination Kurt Schlichter
The World Made Anew Victor Davis Hanson
Ro Khanna Just Said This About Former Rep. Jamaal Bowman and Cori Bush, Proving He Has No Shame Amy Curtis
J.K. Rowling Is Absolutely Destroying Amnesty International, and We're Enjoying It Amy Curtis
ABC's The View Could Take a Serious Hit From the FCC Just in Time for the Midterms Julia Cassidy
Karoline Leavitt Is Back – and Explains Iran's 'Very Tragic Decision for Them' Cameron Arcand

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Leftist Women Are an Abomination Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement