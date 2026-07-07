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Tipsheet

This Taxpayer-Funded Museum Erased the Founders and Imposed 'White Supremacy Culture' Training

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | July 07, 2026 1:00 PM
This Taxpayer-Funded Museum Erased the Founders and Imposed 'White Supremacy Culture' Training
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

The White House released a report on Saturday accusing the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of American History of embracing “extreme political activism” and using history to divide the public rather than celebrating America’s heritage.

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The report, titled “Saving America’s Story,” was compiled after President Donald Trump issued an executive order last year directing the removal of improper ideology from federally supported institutions.

Under Director Anthea Hartig, who took the position in 2019, the museum has jettisoned straightforward historical education in favor of left-wing activism rooted in progressive ideology, according to the White House. The report says the museum now portrays America as defined by white supremacy, slavery, and systemic oppression while downplaying the positive aspects of the nation’s founding and achievements.

The museum failed to feature exhibits during the 250th anniversary celebrations that showed America’s Founding Fathers. There are no major exhibits dedicated to George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, the Continental Congress, the Pilgrims, the Puritans, or significant Revolutionary events such as Washington’s crossing of the Delaware.

Instead, figures like Benjamin Franklin are primarily acknowledged through their connections to chattel slavery while their anti-slavery efforts were either minimized or ignored. The museum characterized the Pledge of Allegiance as a tool for instilling nationalist values.

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The document further contends that the Smithsonian’s leadership “problematized” the 250th anniversary and referred to comments Hartig made suggesting that American history should be reframed away from an “America First mentality” and “Anglo-centric” focus on the Founding era.

The report says that the museum essentially ignored Independence Day and featured no special programming for the event.

The White House noted that the museum has switched from historical scholarship to political activism. It pointed to Hartig’s public statements that history is “for me a prime tool of social justice” and that her role is to connect education with activism and advocacy.

The museum’s Interpretive Plan also fell under scrutiny. The report notes that it directs staff members to tie every exhibit, regardless of topic, to seven “core issues of our time,” including race, identity, gender, sexuality, and immigration. The White House also brought up how the museum uses training that frames objectivity, individualism, and a sense of urgency as characteristic of “whiteness” and “white supremacy culture.”

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This report is the latest development in a series of conflicts between the Trump administration and the Smithsonian. Folks on the right have long criticized the museum for its focus on political activism instead of education.

The Trump administration has not yet indicated what action it will take in response to this report.

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