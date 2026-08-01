Hunter Biden Blamed *What* for His Father's Disastrous Debate Against Trump

Joe Biden’s political career ended in June 2024. After much chest-beating about the upcoming debate with Donald Trump on CNN, Joe Biden imploded. He looked lost, his mouth agape, and everything we’ve said about him for years was exposed to the American people: he was too old and slow to be president. He couldn’t do the job. There was no deflection or pivot that could save him, and Democrats hurried to boot him off the ticket before he led the party down a Walter Mondale-like defeat, which was going to happen anyway.

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Jill Biden was shattered by the performance, wondering whether her husband had been drugged. He wasn’t—he was just mentally shot. Biden was suffering from a cold. Did he take an Ambien or cold medicine? Was it a mix-up?—she never asked. Now, Hunter Biden said his father’s shambolic performance was due to him suffering from stage IV prostate cancer (via NYT):

Hunter Biden said on a podcast episode published this week that he believed his father, former President Joseph R. Biden Jr., was unknowingly suffering from cancer during the disastrous debate performance that led to the end of his 2024 presidential campaign. “He looked blank,” Hunter Biden said on the “Macrodosing” podcast. “And what do I attribute that to? Well, I now know what to attribute it to.” He added: “My dad had cancer. My dad, he was, and he didn’t know. I mean, we didn’t find out until nine months later that he not only had Stage 4 prostate cancer, but he had Stage 4 metastatic bone cancer, which means that it had been metastasizing for over a three-year period of time.” Mr. Biden, 83, was diagnosed in May 2025 with an aggressive form of prostate cancer, which had spread to his bones, his office revealed at the time. Last year he also had surgery to remove skin cancer lesions and completed a course of radiation therapy, his office has said. The June 2024 debate effectively ended Mr. Biden’s re-election bid. During the debate, he lost his train of thought and made confusing comments. He spent the next few weeks trying to reassure allies he could continue his run. But polls, which had already shown voters believed he was too old to be president, turned sharply against him while a cascade of Democrats called for him to drop out of the race. He bowed out in late July 2024.

So, Joe wasn't healthy enough to be president? We knew that already, Hunter. This family remains insufferable with their excuses about Joe. He wasn’t going to win in 2024 either. Neither the data nor party members believed it was possible, and they were right.

At this point, I couldn’t care less. Our guy won, that’s all that matters.

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