Democratic Socialists Caught Pledging Loyalty to Communist China

You will be less than surprised to find out that about a dozen members of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) signed a public pledge to support and defend China.

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This revelation came as the Chinese government is seeking closer ties with American leftist groups, according to a New York Post report.

11 DSA and DSA International Committee members appeared among over 900 signatories on the pledge. The document states that signatories “resolve to support, defend and build understanding of Chinese socialism.”

It further declares that “the global advance to socialism is indispensable if humanity is to survive and to flourish” while describing capitalism as “totally incapable of solving the problems of poverty and inequality” and “inextricably linked with war, empire, racism, misogyny, alienation, and environmental destruction.”

When it comes to China, the document reads: “We support all states building or aspiring to socialism, and we favour the highest level of unity and friendship between them. We foreground China in particular because its size and level of development give it an objectively critical role in the global transition to socialism.”

It also called the Chinese government “the most prominent force pushing for the establishment of a multipolar system of international relations and a new international economic order” and “a global leader in the struggle to avoid climate breakdown.”

The pledge concludes: “As such, the continued survival of Chinese socialism is a crucial matter not only for the Chinese people but for all humanity.”

The group that created the pledge is called “Friends of Socialist China,” a London-based platform that works to support the People’s Republic of China and promote what it calls Chinese socialism.

Signatories agree to back China against what the organization describes as a hybrid war and propaganda campaign led by the United States and its allies. The group publishes articles, hosts events, and maintains an advisory network of activists and writers who frame China’s system as a successful model of multipolar development and climate leadership.

Its materials emphasize solidarity among socialist-leaning states and reject criticism of Beijing’s policies on Taiwan, Hong Kong, and the treatment of Uyghurs as Western propaganda. To put it simply, it’s a propaganda mill for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

🚨HOLY CRAP! Members of Mamdani's Democratic Socialists of America have taken a pledge to the CHINESE GOVERNMENT



They're traitors...they should be expelled from America!



"Members of Mamdani's DSA pledged to support and defend China. The pledge says, quote, 'survival of Chinese… pic.twitter.com/PUAreaiO9Q — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 31, 2026

The pledge fits a longer pattern of growing contacts between parts of the DSA and Chinese Communist Party-linked entities. According to a Newsweek investigation published in January, internal DSA meeting minutes dating back to 2021 show members of the organization’s International Committee and China Working Group discussing outreach to Chinese officials under the banner of anti-imperialism.

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Participants talked about organizing trips to China and building exchanges. In one October 2025 meeting of the China Working Group, a New York-based activist said, according to the minutes reviewed by Newsweek, “China wants to interface with the DSA.”

The records also include advice to stay away from topics that Beijing considers sensitive, such as threats to invade Taiwan, the Hong Kong security law, and conditions in Xinjiang.

Chinese officials met with some DSA members during visits to China and encouraged formal exchanges, according to the documents. A five-person DSA delegation traveled to Beijing in September 2025 for China’s anniversary celebrations of victory over Japan.

It’s worth noting that not all DSA members are on board with becoming shills for the Communist regime. One DSA International Committee member said, “This isn’t what I signed up for and I imagine it’s not what a majority of members signed up for.”

“There’s no way you can be a part of the organization and promote the things they’re doing,” the individual added.

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