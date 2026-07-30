Hong's Tax Plan Would Drive the Wealthy From Wisconsin

The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different outcome. For Democrats and their Socialist allies, taxing the rich is their "solution" to every problem. But it always creates problems of its own. The wealthy leave high-tax states for friendlier locales, taking all their money with them.

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New York City has already lost about $12 billion thanks to Mayor Zorhan Mamdani's schemes. In California, the wealth tax that's set to go to the ballot in November will cost the state $1 trillion and hundreds of thousands of jobs.

So why is Francesca Hong trying to do the same to Wisconsin?

She's proposing a tax rate of 17.7 percent on the state's highest earners, who will all head to Iowa, Indiana, or other states to avoid it. Taking their jobs and their money with them.

🚨 NEW POLICY: TAX THE RICH 🚨⁠

⁠

Working families keep Wisconsin running. But our current system is squeezing the people who can least afford it and handing free money to the people who need it least.⁠



We have a plan to rebalance the scales and invest in Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/Xen4gnbZHr — Francesca Hong For Governor (@FrancescaHongWI) July 29, 2026

She's not going to "rebalance the scales." She's going to land a massive tax burden on middle class and working families.

Wisconsin’s lowest-earning households pay over 10% of their income in state and local taxes, while the richest pay just 6.6%. Our plan shifts more of the burden to the wealthy and big corporations to lower property taxes and fund public services.



Here's how it works: pic.twitter.com/XNG7IFNdq5 — Francesca Hong For Governor (@FrancescaHongWI) July 29, 2026

Hong says her plan starts at earners who make more than $1 million.

But that's a lie.

Read AB 1209. You want to tax households making more than $375k a year 17.2%. — paradise lost (@asc5455) July 30, 2026

Whoops. Guess she forgot that part.

Business owners are already threatening to leave.

Fiscal Franco will increase employment at moving companies by 470%. My company and my household will relocate to TN or FL if she is elected. We're already taxed to death for a sh!tty government. No mas. — RustyOldStuff (@RustyOldStuff) July 29, 2026

Good work, Hong.

When the rich move to Florida, who is going to be the next group you will tax? Freeloaders don't have money — HMPI (@hse_meusa) July 30, 2026

The middle class, of course.

“New Policy” is the same D policy for the past five decades. No tax is ever temporary and it never works as intended. https://t.co/GTDhSq2QP7 — Wisconsin’s Conservative Sponge (@wiz_political) July 29, 2026

There is nothing new about this.

They’re pushing this agenda in plain sight.



Now’s the time to stand up and fight it: organize, show up, make calls.



Our founders built this republic expecting citizens to defend it, not sit back. https://t.co/OmLi9YSiL5 — Gary Plassmeyer (@GCPatriot76) July 29, 2026

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They're not even hiding it anymore.

This is socialist double speak. We already tax the rich. The only way for the government to raise the revenues leftists want is to tax the poor and middle class— like they do in Europe. https://t.co/xOolOg740X pic.twitter.com/PwwW0Whp07 — Destroyer of Bad Takes (Emeritus) (@_Credible_Hulk) July 30, 2026

European-style socialism is exactly what they want. It will crush Wisconsin's economy, and we have to stop Hong.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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