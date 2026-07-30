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Hong's Tax Plan Would Drive the Wealthy From Wisconsin

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Jul 30, 2026 1:30 PM
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Hong's Tax Plan Would Drive the Wealthy From Wisconsin
AP Photo/Scott Bauer

The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different outcome. For Democrats and their Socialist allies, taxing the rich is their "solution" to every problem. But it always creates problems of its own. The wealthy leave high-tax states for friendlier locales, taking all their money with them.

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New York City has already lost about $12 billion thanks to Mayor Zorhan Mamdani's schemes. In California, the wealth tax that's set to go to the ballot in November will cost the state $1 trillion and hundreds of thousands of jobs.

So why is Francesca Hong trying to do the same to Wisconsin?

She's proposing a tax rate of 17.7 percent on the state's highest earners, who will all head to Iowa, Indiana, or other states to avoid it. Taking their jobs and their money with them.

She's not going to "rebalance the scales." She's going to land a massive tax burden on middle class and working families.

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Hong says her plan starts at earners who make more than $1 million.

But that's a lie.

Whoops. Guess she forgot that part.

Business owners are already threatening to leave.

Good work, Hong.

The middle class, of course.

There is nothing new about this.

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They're not even hiding it anymore.

European-style socialism is exactly what they want. It will crush Wisconsin's economy, and we have to stop Hong.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CALIFORNIA | SOCIALISM | TAXES | WISCONSIN
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