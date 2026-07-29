CIA COVID Whistleblower Has a Simple Request for the Media. You've Heard It Before
CIA COVID Whistleblower Has a Simple Request for the Media. You've Heard It...
Given These Bizarre Remarks From NJ's Governor About Illegal Alien Voters, What's She Hiding?
Given These Bizarre Remarks From NJ's Governor About Illegal Alien Voters, What's She...
What Happened in New Jersey Regarding Illegal Alien Voters Is Just the Tip of the Iceberg
What Happened in New Jersey Regarding Illegal Alien Voters Is Just the Tip...
Trump Endorsed Mike Lindell. He Might Have to Suffocate It With a Pillow
Trump Endorsed Mike Lindell. He Might Have to Suffocate It With a Pillow
Dem Strategist Slams Mamdani for Doxxing Wealthy New Yorkers
Dem Strategist Slams Mamdani for Doxxing Wealthy New Yorkers
What Fauci Can Never Give Back
What Fauci Can Never Give Back
Watch As Fauci's Attorney Is Removed From the Hearing
Watch As Fauci's Attorney Is Removed From the Hearing
Will Germany Finally Change How It Handles Islamic Terrorists?
Will Germany Finally Change How It Handles Islamic Terrorists?
Fauci Pleads the Fifth at Congressional Hearing
Fauci Pleads the Fifth at Congressional Hearing
New York Bodega Owners File Suit Over Mamdani's Government Grocery Store Scam
New York Bodega Owners File Suit Over Mamdani's Government Grocery Store Scam
There It Is: Francesca Hong Would End Milwaukee's School Choice Program
There It Is: Francesca Hong Would End Milwaukee's School Choice Program
J.K. Rowling Continues Hammering Amnesty International for Targeting Her Women's Shelter
J.K. Rowling Continues Hammering Amnesty International for Targeting Her Women's Shelter
Here's Chicago's Latest Solution to Crime on the Subway
Here's Chicago's Latest Solution to Crime on the Subway
Trump Unloads As Fauci Hearing Is Underway
Trump Unloads As Fauci Hearing Is Underway
Tipsheet

Here's a Recap of Last Night's WisDem Debate

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 29, 2026 10:30 AM
Here's a Recap of Last Night's WisDem Debate
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

We're not even sure why the Wisconsin Democrats (WisDems) held a debate last night. With two weeks to the primary, it's clear that Francesca Hong is running away with the race, and that bringing David Crowley back to maybe beat her was just a humiliation ritual for him.

Advertisement

Polls show Hong at 44 percent, almost 30 points ahead of Crowley and Barnes.

Good night, nurse.

But that doesn't mean there weren't some interesting tidbits from the debate worth hammering. First, we'll start with Hong and her lie about her tax plan.

Yes, she did. Hong's plan would increase the top bracket by 10 percent, to 17.7 percent.

Of course she's lying.

She's getting hammered on it, too.

Recommended

Watch As Fauci's Attorney Is Removed From the Hearing Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY POLLING TAXES WISCONSIN

She also tried to distance herself from her fellow Democratic Socialists of America (DSA)

But as we pointed out, Hong was calling for the abolition of the Senate—a major plank in the DSA platform—back in 2021.

Leftists always do this. They run as moderates and rule as radicals.

Hong will be no different.

Hong and the other Democrats also refused to give the state's surplus back to voters.

Advertisement

"Public safety" is expensive.

Hong did throw her principles under the bus, and was questioned about it.

"If anyone's been defunding the police, it's Robin Vos and Republicans who have not been adequately funding shared revenue," Hong said. "And you have seen that local governments have had to make very difficult decisions. And I believe that as governor, that we want to make sure that we're prioritizing public safety and I believe that those types of bills that could include more investments in things that prevent crime. If you want to be tough on crime, you better be tough on the causes."

"The reality of this moment, and the types of public safety systems that we have, I want us to be sensible and realistic," she continued, "we know now that billions invested in the criminal legal system is not working. We are spending on incarcerating an individual more than tuition at UW-Madison. This is about making sure local law enforcement is working with the community, that we are taking resources from the state and investing in things like public education, victim services, out-of-school programs for our kids to go ... these are things that data and facts have shown that prevent crime. Again, if you want to be tough on crime, you better be tough on causes."

Advertisement

She was once again asked about abolishing the police long term. "I believe that we have to be serious about public safety and I'm going to be a governor that is more serious than anyone else that we are building systems of care, that we are focusing on lowering crimes, getting guns off of our street, and making sure that folks who are incarcerated ... that we're lowering recidivism rates," Hong said.

"Folks who are working within our prisons, they have some of the highest suicide rates of any job and occupation. This system is not working," she added. "If we want to be serious we better be putting these billions into the things we know prevent crime."

School and housing and free socialist stuff does not prevent crime. Putting people in prison does.

It seems some Redditors were not impressed with Hong and found Joel Brennan and Kelda Roys more palatable.

Because he knows he's losing, Mandela Barnes decided to take shots at David Crowley's height.

Advertisement

That's mature.

The primary is August 11, and Hong is basically a lock at this point.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Watch As Fauci's Attorney Is Removed From the Hearing Amy Curtis
CIA COVID Whistleblower Has a Simple Request for the Media. You've Heard It Before Matt Vespa
Fauci Pleads the Fifth at Congressional Hearing Amy Curtis
'My God. Read the Replies. Horrendous': This Tweet Ends Fauci's Legacy Matt Vespa
Here's Chicago's Latest Solution to Crime on the Subway Amy Curtis
Trump Unloads As Fauci Hearing Is Underway Cameron Arcand

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Watch As Fauci's Attorney Is Removed From the Hearing Amy Curtis
Advertisement