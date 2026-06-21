Honoring the Fathers Who Shape Our Lives

Father’s Day has always been a tender day for me—one filled with gratitude, memory, and reflection. As the holiday approaches, I find myself thinking about the fathers who shape our lives, the men who guide us with strength and gentleness, and the father figures whose love becomes a foundation we stand on long after they are gone.

Advertisement

For me, that person was my father, Rabbi Yechiel Eckstein. He was not only a spiritual leader and visionary—he was a devoted father who taught me what it means to live with purpose, compassion, and faith. His voice still guides me, and his lessons still steady me. His example continues to shape the woman, mother, and leader I strive to be.

My father believed deeply in the power of faith to transform the world. He believed in building bridges, in healing wounds, and in bringing Christians and Jews together in friendship and solidarity. That mission of unifying people from different faiths is one that he devoted his life to. But long before he taught these lessons to the world, he taught them to me—at our Shabbat table, on long walks, and in quiet moments when he reminded me that God’s calling is always bigger than any one of our lives.

He showed me that true strength is not loud. It is steady. It is faithful. It is rooted in love.

And now, as I raise my own children in Israel, I understand even more clearly the gift he gave me: the gift of a father who believed in me, who prayed for me, and who showed me what it means to walk with God.

Both Judaism and Christianity hold fatherhood in the highest regard. They teach us that fatherhood is a sacred role for all men of faith. Our Scriptures are filled with fathers who shaped the destiny of nations: Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, David, and so many others. These men were not flawless, but they were always faithful. They taught us that a father’s role is not only to provide, but to guide, to bless, and to pass on a legacy of faithfulness to their children.

In the Christian tradition as well, fatherhood is honored as a sacred calling—reflecting the love, protection, and guidance of our heavenly Father. These shared values unite our communities. They remind us that strong families build strong nations, and that fathers play an irreplaceable role in shaping the next generation of God’s people.

Father’s Day is not only about celebrating the men who raised us. It is about recognizing the strength we inherit from them—the values they instill, the faith they model, and the courage they pass down. It is about honoring the men who show up, who love deeply, who lead with humility, and who teach us to see God’s hand in every season of life.

Advertisement

This year, I am grateful for the fathers in my life—my own father, whose memory is a blessing; my husband, who leads our family with love; and the countless fathers across Israel and America who work, pray, and sacrifice for their families every single day.

My prayer on this Father’s Day is simple:

May God bless the fathers who guide their families with wisdom. May He comfort those who are missing their fathers today. May He strengthen the fathers whose children are serving in harm’s way. And may He remind us all that fatherhood, whether biological or spiritual, is one of the holiest callings a man can embrace.

To every father, grandfather, and father figure: thank you. Your love shapes the world more than you know.

Happy Father’s Day, from my heart to yours.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.