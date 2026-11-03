Haley Stevens Is a Rare Breed in Politics. We Need Her Around.

If Haley Stevens has proven anything this election cycle, it’s that she is unafraid to speak her mind.

From her viral “stick it to ’em” bit, to declaring she and her blind fiancé “found love in a disabled place,” and even calling herself the “best loser in America” after her loss to Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan’s Senate primaries, Stevens’ awkward charm has made her arguably the most likeable Democrat character this cycle.

Advertisement

This weekend, Stevens endorsed Republican Mike Rogers after Democrat El-Sayed rejected Stevens’ call to disavow his antisemitism and statements disparaging black Americans, instead saying Stevens “seems intent on relitigating a primary that ended three months ago.” On Sunday, Stevens attended church with and endorsed Rogers.

Now, her authenticity has made her the most hated Democrat within her own party.

“I wasn’t being honest with myself after a certain point,” Stevens told The Free Press of her decision to rescind her endorsement of El-Sayed.

She’s one of the few Democrats to allow her conscience to guide her endorsement, even as many of her colleagues have bowed to the establishment and backed El-Sayed.

Stevens now faces what could be the end of her political career as she knows it, with all kinds of establishment figures disavowing her. House Democrats are calling for Stevens to be removed from the Democratic caucus, and Michigan Democratic Party Chair Curtis Hertel said in a post that Stevens is “not a current member of the Michigan Democratic Party, nor will she be in the future.”

The outrage has become personal, as several of Stevens’ so-called “friends” took to the internet to air their grievances with her choice.

While Stevens’ brave and costly move doesn’t automatically earn her a spot in the Republican Party, nor would she necessarily want one, she deserves credit for her willingness to embrace personal convictions ahead of party allegiance.

Politics and policies aside, Stevens’ genuine spirit is refreshing. Her passion for her bipartisan legislation and her work providing for disabled individuals seems to bring her joy, and she unapologetically leans into her quirkiness, including her nasally Michigan accent.

Stevens seemingly became good friends with TMZ DC reporters this year, having sparked several viral moments with the outlet, and even appearing on TMZ Live where she, again, was her spunky self. She was even spoofed on the “Tonight Show” for her TMZ Live interview not once, but twice.

In other interviews with TMZ, she danced along to the reporter’s “Barbara Ann” ringtone, and conversed with that same reporter about her “stick it to ‘em” remarks despite her staffer’s best efforts to remove her from the situation. And although she garnered a good amount of (undeserved) criticism on the internet for the “stick it to ‘em” clip, she stood by the statement, even making yard signs with the quote.

Advertisement

“I am authentically Michigan,” Stevens said. “That’s the deal.”

Stevens loves America, she loves her home state of Michigan, and she’s made her political choices accordingly. The same willingness to speak her mind that made her so refreshing on the campaign trail and on Capitol Hill now puts her at odds with her own party.

She deserves credit for standing on her convictions, and doing what Democrats hate most: speaking out against the party. And if she does it with a little bit of “stick it to ‘em,” all the better. America needs Haley Stevens around.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.