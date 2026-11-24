Two years ago, Arthur Laffer and I wrote a book titled "The Trump Economic Miracle." We described the amazing gains in average family incomes, wealth, tax revenues, the stock market, and jobs during President Donald Trump's first term. The book also chronicled the reductions in poverty, crime, illegal immigration, and even inequality.

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So far in Trump's second term, most of those favorable trends have continued — with a few conspicuous exceptions like the rising price of energy, food, and healthcare. Poverty hit an all-time low at the end of 2025.

But believe it or not, it isn't always just about the economy and stock market. Two of the best shorthand measures of how a society is progressing — which take into account affordability, wages, health, education, and happiness — are life expectancy and death rates at various ages from infancy to age 92.

Two recent headlines from different official statistical sources tell a reassuring story. The first is from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the second is from the federal Department of Health and Human Services. From HHS, we learned that "The U.S. Age-Adjusted Death Rate Reached a Record Low in 2025."

The other report found life expectancy reached "a record high" of 79 years of life for the average American.

What these reports reveal is that we are conquering and delaying death. There's an old saying that "health is the first wealth." In other words, even if you're a billionaire like Elon Musk, if you're not healthy, it will be hard for all your money to make you happy.

These two trends regarding America's improved health are both continuations of longtime positive trends — only interrupted briefly by COVID-19. Life expectancy has been rising for more than 100 years.

But the media and Democrats warned us that Trump would be bad for your health. They predicted that if Trump were reelected president, Americans would die due to pollution, climate change, guns, less workplace safety, deregulation, and despair. They said his healthcare reforms to end fraud would mean more people dying. None of that has happened.

So how is it that health outcomes have improved? And why have so few given Trump or Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. some credit for these improvements?

One answer may be that in this case, it is the economy, stupid. Yes, health is a form of wealth. But the wealth and prosperity from Trump's economic policies cause better health outcomes.

What is for sure is that these numbers need to be celebrated and appreciated. But almost no one in the media covered the story of the year because so many reporters hate Trump. This is Trump derangement syndrome on steroids.

Stephen Moore is a former Trump senior economic adviser and the cofounder of Unleash Prosperity, which advocates for education freedom for all children.

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