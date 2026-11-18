Swiss journalist Jacques Mallet du Pan got it half right when he wrote in 1793, “Like Saturn, the Revolution devours its children.” In his essay on the French Revolution, published at the dawn of the Reign of Terror, du Pan illustrated how liberty, equality, and fraternity were morphing into madness. But the revolution also devoured its parents, as evidenced by the execution of Maximilien Robespierre, the Terror’s chief architect, who was guillotined in Paris the following year.

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The ascendancy of socialism among Democrats and their party’s voter base is on a trajectory for revolution within the party, and it too is devouring its children and parents alike. The highest-profile examples involve Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, both of whom are in the crosshairs of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). The two New Yorkers who currently lead Democrats in their respective chambers, and who backed a variety of DSA candidates in recent elections, are being targeted by DSA activists demanding they be ousted from their leadership positions.

Schumer and Jeffries helped birth the success of the DSA in 2026. Now that they’ve served their purpose, they must go. As one DSA loyalist opined in a recent online discussion platform regarding Jeffries, “Strip him of his leadership position first. Take his seat next.” The DSA may or may not succeed in this effort, but they will never stop trying. They are relentlessly ideological, growing in numbers and power, and driven to revolutionize the party that invited them into its Big Democrat Tent.

The DSA is currently preparing to devour its parents, but even before the 120th Congress convenes in January, it is eating its children. That would include public employees, whose electoral loyalty to Democrats is legendary. Their union pension funds are tanking thanks to DSA-driven proposals involving artificial intelligence, data centers, and the technology companies that support them.

According to the Equitable Institute, public pension funds held somewhere between $578 billion and $706 billion in AI-related stocks earlier this year, amounting to roughly 10 percent of the $6.4 trillion in combined assets. Much of that money is invested in Magnificent Seven stocks like Microsoft, Amazon, Nvidia, and similarly trillion-dollar AI companies. Within 48 hours of Election Day, those seven companies shed more than a trillion dollars in market value.

Even before the debacle involving former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang began to unfold, the public employees who voted overwhelmingly to put Democrats in power lost money. The pensions on which they depend for their retirement are now under tremendous financial pressure and are worth less than they were just a few short weeks ago.

Pension and other fund managers are busy rebalancing investment portfolios, but much damage has already been done. As AI and data center proposals from DSA-influenced Democrats become law in the months ahead, the prospects are not improved. Like Schumer and Jeffries, these voters — the children of the revolution — have served their purpose and must now suffer in pursuit of an agenda that poses new risks for anyone with an IRA, 401(k), or other investments.

It’s not only public employee union pensions facing financial stress. The DSA rank-and-file are not likely to hold significant investments, but the suburban middle-class people they deceived into voting for them do. Whether these voters connect the dots when they receive their next quarterly retirement plan statement is uncertain, but it’s impossible for them to ignore how a fund balance of X a few months ago became X minus Y heading into 2027.

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The word wealth tends to prompt archetypal images ranging from Scrooge McDuck’s money bin to Elon Musk’s flying car. In truth, the Federal Reserve reckons about 85 percent of Americans have some measure of wealth, including savings, pensions, retirement funds, and other assets. Because socialism hates wealth and the stability it provides, wealth must be destroyed. They may take Musk and other very wealthy people down a few notches, but millions of ordinary Americans will suffer as well. People who voted for Democrats on November 3 are collateral damage.

National Democrats are actually lucky that their most radical ideas won’t materialize for the next two years. President Trump will certainly veto any federal legislation involving the DSA’s socialist agenda, meaning negative impacts won’t be as pronounced before the 2028 election cycle. But state governments can do plenty of damage on their own. Newly elected Democrat governors and Democrat majorities in statehouses will command the levers of power come January, and they are not keen on promoting the economics of prosperity.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis is credited with coining the notion of states being laboratories of democracy. Beginning next year, some states may become laboratories of destruction, as the means of wealth creation come under attack, jeopardizing the financial futures of all American families, including those who voted Democrats into power. Whether those voters realize the hard lessons of the socialist agenda is a coin flip.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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