Alaska Democrat Mary Peltola is projected to defeat Republican incumbent Dan Sullivan as of Tuesday night, sealing Republicans’ fate in the Senate nearly two weeks after Election Day.

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Decision Desk HQ projects Mary Peltola wins the AK US Senate General Election #DecisionMade: 10:13 PM EST Follow live results here: https://t.co/I0LaJG41uB https://t.co/9v1xHFvGu4 — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 18, 2026

BREAKING: Democrat Mary Peltola is projected to win the Alaska Senate race, making history as the state's first Alaska Native senator. She defeats incumbent Republican Dan Sullivan after a heated campaign overshadowed by the "Decoy Dan" ballot scandal. Download the Fox News app to get the latest breaking updates: https://t.co/ISpW9Fc0R3 — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 18, 2026

With 94 percent of the vote counted, Peltola leads Sen. Sullivan 50.12 percent to 45.79 percent, another wide margin in a race that was supposed to favor Republicans. Whether the similarly named Dan Sullivan Jr. affected the outcome remains unclear, but the numbers offer little reason to believe the senator would have won without him in the race. Sullivan Jr. received just 1.65 percent of the vote, or 4,760 votes, well short of the roughly 12,500 separating Peltola and the incumbent.

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Peltola’s victory caps a nine-seat Democratic gain in the Senate, adding Alaska to Republican losses in Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, and Texas. The result gives the Democrat caucus a 56-44 majority that will haunt Republicans for at least the next two years. A Democrat-controlled Senate gives the party the power to block Trump’s nominees, making administration appointments harder to secure and setting up a potential showdown over any Supreme Court vacancy, particularly if Justice Clarence Thomas or Justice Samuel Alito decides to retire before 2028.

Senator-elect Peltola, whose campaign has been accused of backing the similarly named Dan Sullivan Jr. as a spoiler candidate, celebrated her victory on social media, pledging to “put Alaska first,” fight corruption in Washington, and make life more affordable for Alaskans.

We did it, Alaska! https://t.co/4bDrCCl10d — Mary Peltola (@MaryPeltola) November 18, 2026

As a lifelong Alaskan who has dedicated my career to serving our state, there is no greater honor than having Alaskans’ support in our fight to take on corporate greed, lower costs, and put Alaska first. Thank you, Alaska. Let’s get to work. https://t.co/DoiDSL0Csj — Mary Peltola (@MaryPeltola) November 18, 2026

That has been the message of nearly every Democrat who won in the 2026 blue wave. Whether Democrats follow through on those affordability promises remains to be seen, especially when the party seems more interested in moving further Left and using its new majority to go after President Trump and his administration.

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