Trans Desperation on Display

One of the surest ways to evaluate the confidence level of a political campaign is by observing its tactical desperation. Whether it’s a candidate for office, an issue advocacy coalition, or any other entity, clues are showing how worried they are, and we’re seeing more desperation within the transgender ideology movement in some of the nation’s biggest cities.

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One leading desperation indicator comes from Chicago, where a “Trans Femicide State of Emergency” was declared this week by Mayor Brandon Johnson. For the uninitiated, trans femicide is a term used to describe the murder of a man who thinks he’s a woman, and is widely regarded as a hate crime targeting someone who believes themselves to be transgender.

As for declaring a state of emergency, something normally reserved for natural disasters or overwhelming threats like hurricanes or riots, Chicago’s new declaration follows the April murder of 31-year-old Davonta Davis, who was killed in a vicious hammer attack. The suspect in the case is charged with first-degree murder and described by WGN-TV News as a man who was engaged in “an on-again, off-again relationship,” with the victim. According to the New York Post, Davis is Chicago’s first and only case of transgender homicide this year.

Any murder, especially one as brutal as Davis’s, is a terrible tragedy. But how does one transgender homicide last spring in a city of nearly three million people constitute a state of emergency in late June? To be sure, Davis is not the only transgender person to be killed in the city. The Chicago Sun-Times reported that 14 transgender people were murdered between 2016 and 2024. That’s 14 murders that never should’ve happened, but the city experienced some 5,900 homicides — more than two per day on average — during the same eight-year period. The murder of Davis two months ago was ghastly, but hardly the stuff of a state of emergency.

Manipulative as Johnson’s declaration is, he’s smart enough to realize that enthusiasm for transgender ideology is waning. This state of emergency over a months-old murder is a desperate attempt to inject energy into a movement that’s running short on momentum, taking the form of a grossly exaggerated lie, not unlike that articulated in Mein Kampf; it’s just too audacious not to believe.

Two thousand miles west of Chicago, another big city act of desperation is on display, as organizers of Trans Pride Seattle (TPS) prepare for their June 26 event. It’s a five-hour-long mostly outdoor function described as a “masks expected” event, and which “will continue to be a mask-expected event for as long as airborne illness… continues to impact all peoples.” TPS debuted in 2013 but apparently didn’t start caring about airborne disease until 2022, and we may anticipate this mask policy to remain as long as the common cold exists.

Today, TPS cares so much that bouncers will be stationed at tented areas of the event to prevent access by unmasked people, while a cadre of “Mask Encourager volunteers” will patrol the crowd looking for people not wearing them. That’s because organizers “aim for Trans Pride Seattle to be as safe as possible for Trans people,” raising the issue of precisely what sort of diseases they anticipate being carried by attendees. It’s a legitimate question because the nearby Seattle stadium, Lumen Field, where Egypt and Iran face off in their World Cup match that same day, has no such requirement for the 68,740-seat venue.

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The lack of funding for pride events also drives desperation. The Seattle Times reported last June, “Several prominent Seattle-area brands, including Amazon, Starbucks and T-Mobile, have shifted away from publicly touting diversity, equity and inclusion efforts or have scrubbed references to transgender people on corporate websites,” so TPS declares they do not accept corporate money. They’re clever enough to refuse that which is not being offered, but it’s bad for business. Last year, event revenues fell 37 percent short of what it cost to put on the show.

Research shows the number of people claiming to be something other than a man or a woman is on the decline, particularly among college-age people. Transgender ideologues don’t like what they’re seeing, so they have to do something to maintain their power and control, and elevate their victim status. That’s why we’re witnessing state of emergency declarations, draconian mask policies, and other desperate acts. They know they’re losing on the issues.

These headwinds do not by any means herald the end of this destructive worldview. Cultural radicals tend to be a stubborn lot, and their evangelical fervor for transgender ideology is likely to become more militant, even in the face of declining support. Slowly but surely, truth is chipping away at the broad implementation of this ideology, and it must continue until it is no longer forced upon an unwilling public.

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